WORCESTER — If there’s a better boys basketball team in the state than Worcester’s North High, they’re going to have to prove it.
Unbeaten against Massachusetts competition, the Polar Bears boast size, athleticism and skill that most opponents have failed to match. Beverly High found that out the hard way on Tuesday night, falling in a Division 1 Sweet 16 bout, 69-44.
But don’t let the final score fool you; the Panthers were within striking distance for the better part of three quarters before North exploded down the stretch to pull away for the victory. The hosts’ swarming defense and physicality ultimately wore Beverly down.
“I give my kids a ton of credit because it is not easy in this environment to be struggling like that but just keep coming,” said Panthers’ head coach Matt Karakoudas, his team finishing the year at 17-7. “I know they pulled away late but that game was much closer than the score dictated. We just ran out of gas at the end because we had to press so hard; we just couldn’t put the ball in the hole tonight.”
Playing in front of a jam packed, raucous crowd at North High, Beverly came out of the gate looking to prove something.
Fresh off a program record 44-point outburst last week, Dylan Crowley scored nine points in the opening frame and had his squad within one (16-15) after eight minutes of play. Both sides were grinding defensively, with neither team giving up much both on the perimeter and in the paint.
The Panthers hung tough until halftime, but a last second put back by North gave the hosts a 29-20 lead at the break. Beverly struggled mightily with ball control in the opening half, with Crowley, Ryder Frost, Max Hemsey, Joey Parsons and T.J. Betts all given chances to bring up the ball. Fortunately their defense kept them in it up to that point.
“I give the officials a ton of credit because they let a lot go tonight in this environment. But it’s a state tournament game and they let it go on both sides,” Karakoudas said of the physicality. “There was a lot of shirt grabbing, pushing, pulling, elbowing, but that’s what you want in this type of game. I have no beef with the officials at all, but (North’s) physicality absolutely wore us down.”
Having scored just five points in the second quarter, Beverly continued to have their issues with putting the ball in the basket after the break. They matched North’s intensity on the other end, and it was just a 33-21 game midway through the stanza.
Led by some terrific rebounding and bully ball down low from big men Jospeh Okla (16 points, 16 rebounds, 4 blocks) and Teshuan Steele (12 points, 16 rebounds, 2 steals), North built as big as a 15-point advantage in the quarter. But Frost’s aggressiveness and Crowley’s marksmanship allowed the Panthers’ to climb back within 10 (42-32) at the end of three.
Things started to go south early in the fourth, as a transition alley-oop from Khari Bryan to Steele brought the house down and gave the hosts a 46-32 lead. Battling foul trouble throughout, Frost then picked up his fourth of the contest and North kept coming offensively. The standout junior would foul out with about two minutes to play, and by that point it was a 65-40 game.
“It was exactly what we knew coming in,” said Karakoudas. “They hold their opponents this year to 46 points a game; anybody I talked to before the game said we needed to rebound and deal with their pressure and we didn’t do a good job of either.”
Beverly hit just three triples on the evening (two from Crowley, one from Frost), a number they regularly smashed all season. Rebounding wise, North held a significant 52-27 edge on the glass, led by their two athletically gifted big men Steele and Okla.
Noe Diaz (8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block) and Max Hemsey (4 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block) both played well defensively in the setback, with Parsons and Betts each contributing big minutes.
But Crowley and Frost didn’t get much help in the scoring department, and even that dynamic duo struggled finding easy looks all night long. North guards Ty Tabales (10 points, 5 rebounds), Tahlan Pettway (10 points, 4 assists) and Amir Jenkins (15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists) were all over the place defensively as well, heavily guarding the perimeter with Steele and Okla waiting patiently in the lane for the help.
“They have the size and athleticism to defend where a lot of teams don’t,” said Karakoudas. “Very rarely does Ryder see two 6-6 guys (Steele and Okla) in the paint and then long athletes on the perimeter. and their bigs can come out and guard you on the perimeter, too, not just in the post.
“But the season these guys had is awesome,” added Karakoudas. “I’m disappointed any time we lose but I’m extremely proud of these kids; they battled their (butts) off in a really tough environment against everybody’s favorite to win it all, and they probably will.”
Asked if North was the best team Beverly’s faced all season, Karakoudas didn’t hesitate.
“They’re right there. They’re probably the best and I would say (Lynn) English and Lawrence,” he said.
North High 69, Beverly 44
at North High, Worcester
Beverly (17-7): Noe Diaz 3-2-8, Max Hemsey 2-0-4, Ryder Frost 7-0-15, Dylan Crowley 6-1-15, Dorien D’Entremont 0-2-2. Totals: 21-5-44.
North (22-2): Ty Tabales 3-3-10, Tahlan Pettway 4-1-10, Khari Bryan 1-0-2, Amir Jenkins 5-5-15, Joseph Okla 7-2-16, Teshuan Steele 6-0-12, Carl-Hens Belliard 1-0-2, Amaren Minor 1-0-2. Totals: 28-11-69.
Halftime: 29-20, North
3-Pointers: B — Crowley 2, Frost; W — Tabales, Pettway.
