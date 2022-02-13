HAVERHILL – Beverly High's girls hockey team will be skating in the postseason for the first time since 2017 and already has its most wins in five years. The way the Panthers are playing, they're far from done putting the program back on track.
Led by captains Jamie DuPont and Kayleigh Crowell, Beverly officially clinched a Division 1 playoff slot with a 5-1 win over Masconomet at Valley Forum Saturday afternoon.
Though a formality since the Panthers have been well above the 32-team cutoff line in the state's Division 1 power rankings, improving to 9-5-2 and reaching 20 points for the first time in the seniors' careers checked off a goal.
On the ice, DuPont and Crowell checked off two goals as well and each had a hand in all five scores. Beverly's defense was smothering and didn't give Masconomet (5-9-0) many clean looks at the net outside of the middle period.
"It all starts in practice," first-year head coach Matt Lampert said "We've been playing the way we practice, and it's all about trying to get the most out of the girls. We've been doing a really good job defensively, too."
Beverly is 7-2 since the New Year and has won four straight in league play.
Sophomore winger Halle Greenleaf got the scoring started Saturday by netting her team-leading 17th of the year off a DuPont rebound. A few minutes later, Kaylee Rich took advantage of a goalmouth scramble that left her wide open at the near post for a 2-0 advantage.
"They definitely outmuscled us," said Masconomet coach Ryan Sugar. "It was a physical game."
Chieftain captain Sage Smith, who was denied by Beverly goalie Megan McGinnity on a shorthanded breakaway in the first, got a measure of revenge when she scored a backhanded power play goal at 6:19 of the second to make it a 2-1 game. Smith's tally ended a career-best 71:25 shutout streak for McGinnity, who finished with 14 stops.
Beverly responded with its own power play marker later in the period when DuPont fired a hard shot from the wall that ricocheted off goalie Madie Dupuis' leg pads, hit Crowell in front and caromed through the five-hole. Masco's bench felt there was a kicking motion by Crowell (who happens to be an Eastern Mass. all-star in soccer) but the officials signaled good goal for a 3-1 edge.
DuPont scored unassisted towards the end of the period to send Beverly to the locker room ahead 4-1 despite being outshot in the period.
"Masco's a physical team and they definitely pushed us around in the second period," said Lampert. "We responded with a pretty good third."
Another unassisted tally by DuPont was the only goal of the final frame. Defenseman Sadie Papamechail had a superb all-around game for Beverly.
Masco, which got 19 saves from Dupuis and a solid effort from Maddie Kenny, McKenna Dockery and defensemen Kailyn Willa and Allie LaCava, had the Lady Chieftain youth program's U-10 team on hand to skate in warmups and put on an exhibition for the delighted fans between periods.
"That was a lot of fun. It's always great to see the little kids skating around and having fun," said Sugar. "I wish we could've put on a better show them but we'll take it in stride and keep working to improve."
Beverly 5, Masconomet 1
at Haverhill Valley Forum
Beverly;2;2;1;5
Masconomet;0;1;0;1
Scoring summary
First period: B, Halle Greenleaf (Kayleigh Crowell, Jamie DuPont), 6:00; B, Kaylee Rich (Dupont, Greenleaf), 11:50.
Second period: M, Sage Smith (un), ppg, 6:19; B, Crowell (DuPont), ppg, 8:03; B, DuPont (un), 12:30.
Third period: B. DuPont (un), 4:09.
Saves: B, Megan McGinnity 13; M, Madie Dupuis 19.
Records: B, 9-5-2; M, 5-9-0.