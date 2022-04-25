PEABODY — When a team that runs the bases well and plays aggressively sits in the opposing dugout, the last thing you want to do it put the leadoff man on base.
So as visiting Beverly continued to see its first batter reach via hits, walks or errors Monday afternoon, Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt started to feel like a big inning was inevitable.
Though the hosts somewhat mitigated the damage for the first six frames, Beverly broke through and posted a crooked number in the seventh to pull away for a 7-2 victory at Bezemes Diamond.
It was the sixth straight victory for the Panthers, now 7-1 overall and unbeaten against Northeastern Conference foes. It was also the first time Beverly head coach Jon Cahill has beaten his alma mater twice in the same season as the Tanners dipped to 5-3.
This time around, the Panthers put the leadoff man on base in five of the seven innings — and more importantly in all three frames in which they scored.
"We played Peabody a week-and-a-half ago, and I thought our approach at the plate was much better in this game," Cahill said. "We had much more consistent at-bats up and down the lineup, and that allowed us to put pressure on their defense."
Tanner ace Justin Powers pitched out of trouble in the first, getting three straight outs after an error and a walk put the first two men on. His offense rewarded him with the lead: Giovanni Guglielmo's 2-out single and an error led to a 2-run double by captain Jacob Palhares for a 2-0 lead.
A leadoff walk doomed Peabody in the next inning, though. An Ian Visnick single led to an RBI fielder's choice from Griffin Francis for one run and Visnick tied it on a wild pitch.
Powers and Beverly lefty Connor Francesconi settled in for the next few innings. Francesconi allowed only four hits with a pair of walks over 4 2/3 innings while Powers had the more difficult of the workload, with six walks issued against a mere three hits.
The hard-throwing righty pitched out of trouble as the Panthers stranded men in scoring position in the first three innings, but the high-stress pitches seemed to catch up to him in the fourth.
"There's no secret to it," said Bettencourt. "When we throw strikes, we're a pretty good baseball team. When we walk a lot of guys, no matter who's on the mound, we have trouble. Especially against good teams, free bases are going to come back to haunt you."
It was a leadoff single by Noah Staffier that sparked the fourth inning rally. He stole second (one of nine Panther swipes) and scored on Francis' RBI double. After a pair of walks, Logan Petrosino added a sac fly to make it 4-2.
Technically Beverly's third catcher with the Panthers shorthanded due to illness and the ongoing DECA contest in Florida, Staffier had a huge day: his successful sac bunt helped score the tying runs in the second, he singled in his next two at-bats and handled things behind the plate error-free.
"Noah did a great job," Cahill noted.
Palhares hit his second double in the fourth and reached third but was stranded there by great work from Francesconi, who collected his second win of the spring. Peabody threatened again with a two-out single by Joey Raymond and a walk in the sixth, but Cahill summoned senior fireballer Cooper Gavin to slam the door and he did with a quick strikeout.
"Connor set the tone for us. This was his first start since the Lawrence game a few weeks ago and he did really, really well," Cahill said. "Having a weapon like Cooper out of the bullpen is a great luxury. You can never have too much pitching."
Peabody relievers Brendan Waite and Mike Petro were hurt by errors and some close calls in the seventh. Freshman Bradley McCafferty's triple knocked home Petrosino, Casey Bellew had an RBI single and then scored on a passed ball as the lead ballooned from two runs to five.
"We made some mistakes, but we know what they were and we know how to fix them," Bettencourt said. "We'll turn the page and get ready for Marblehead on Wednesday."
Beverly, meanwhile, turns its attention to a Wednesday trip to Danvers (once beaten against NEC foes) in a showdown for first place in the Lynch Division. In Monday's game, Bellew had two steals and Austin Bernard, Francis, Staffier and Visnick had one each. Bellew had two of his team's seven hits and Palhares had two of the four for Peabody.