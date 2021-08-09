BRISTOL, Conn. — Ace right-hander Cullen Pasterick threw a complete game shutout Monday night as the Peabody West Little League all-stars blanked Saco/Dayton, Maine, 3-0, in their opening game of the New England Regional tournament at Bart Giamatti Field.
Pasterick scattered six hits and struck out four for the Massachusetts state champions, throwing first pitch strikes to 12 different Maine batters. His fielders played errorless baseball behind him, with Jackson Taylor making a catch of a sinking line drive in center field and second Ryan Skerry handling three tough chances among the highlights.
"Cullen was just phenomenal," said Peabody West head coach Mark Bettencourt. "He mixed his speeds very well and kept their top hitters off balance. He made them swing at his pitches, not the ones they wanted. He let our guys make the plays behind him, too. And offensively, we got the timely hits when we needed them."
The victory advances Peabody West to the winner's bracket final on Thursday at 1 p.m., where they'll take on Manchester Little League of Connecticut (a 3-1 winner over Vermont in Monday's early game).
The winner of Thursday's contest moves directly into Saturday's New England championship game — and will automatically earn a spot in this year's Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania since no international teams will be coming to Williamsport this year and the U.S. field of teams has been doubled from eight to 16.
Peabody West had just three hits against Maine starter Brennan Tabor and relievers Ben Indorf and Colton Cross, but made them count.
As the away team, the District 16 champions took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. Jackson Taylor walked with one out and, with two gone, Ty Lomasney also drew a free pass from Tabor. That set the stage for Peabody West leadoff hitter Jimmy DiCarlo, who cranked a double to left to score both of his teammates.
First baseman Brendan Koberski helped pad his team's lead in the fourth inning when he blasted a two out solo home run off Tabor over the fence in center field.
"Brendan hit an absolute bomb. That thing must've traveled 270 feet," said Bettencourt.
Meanwhile, Pasterick worked his way out of potential trouble in the second inning, stranding runners on first and second with an inning-ending strikeout. He also got out of a jam in the third after a two-out triple by getting the next Maine hitter to ground out. He left another four runners on the basepaths over the final three innings, none of whom were ever able to cross home plate.
"Every time it looked like Maine might get something going, we made a big play defensively to prevent them from doing so," said Bettencourt.
Pasterick threw 87 pitches (57 of those strikes). By Little League pitch count rules, he'll be next eligible to throw again on Saturday.
DiCarlo had two of his team's three hits, singling to lead off the game. He also fielded all seven chances that came to hit at shortstop flawlessly.
Peabody West struck out 11 times, but also walked five times.