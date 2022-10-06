PEABODY — You could sum up how the Bishop Fenwick football offense approaches each series as such: if your defense is willing to give them something, anything, then the Crusaders are going to exploit it and use it to their advantage.
That might be a cruel way of doing things in many walks of life, but on the gridiron its fair game. Thursday night under the lights at Donaldson Field Fenwick did just that against visiting Cardinal Spellman, using a vast array of offensive weapons to take advantage in a relatively smooth 34-3 Catholic Central League victory.
“It’s meant to spread the ball out, spread the defense out and open everything up for everyone on the offense play by play so we get more opportunities down the line,” Fenwick captain Troy Irizarry, who had three of his team’s five touchdowns, said in describing the Fenwick offense.
In running its record to 5-0, Fenwick has now outscored its opponents by a combined 153-to-37 margin.
The Crusaders also had two more takeaways last night, courtesy of interceptions by Kurtis Burch and Bryce Leaman, and held the visiting Cardinals to just 109 yards of offense while piling up 289 of their own.
“We weren’t perfect and we have to tighten some things up,” said head coach Dave Woods, “but for the most part we did what we had to do.
“We have pretty much our whole offense in, but now what the defense gives us, we take,” he added. “We saw some things they gave us — and we took it.”
Leaman, a junior quarterback, was 14-for-21 (with a few of his passes dropped) for 156 yards and two scores. Irizarry ran for 79 yards on just nine carries and caught two passes for another 30 yards.
Fenwick broke the game open with three touchdowns in the second quarter, including two in a 24-second span in the final minute before halftime.
The hosts doubled their led two plays into the second quarter when captain Costa Beechin ran a crossing route, snagged Leaman’s pass and scampered 52 yards to paydirt. He finished with four grabs for 81 yards.
Following a nice punt return from junior captain Luke Connolly, Fenwick upped its lead to 20-0 after Irizarry caught a dump pass (after Leaman sucked in Spellman’s defensive front) and rambled 23 yards into the end zone with 43 seconds until the break.
“That screen was my favorite,” said a smiling Irizarry. “I love seeing all those (Spellman) jerseys flying behind me while I wait for the pass. I trust mine line, too, and they did most of the blocking; I just had one of two people the coaches expect me to make miss (after the catch), and I did my job.”
Cardinal Spellman (2-3) then fumbled the ensuing kickoff after a big hit by the Crusaders’ Mike Hatch, which was recovered by Beechin on the visitors’ 25-yard line. Beechin then caught a 16-yard pass before Irizarry bulled his way into the end zone from nine yards out with 16 seconds remaining. Aidan Silva tucked in his third extra point of the half.
Jack Duffy booted a 34-yard field goal for Spellman on the final play of the third quarter, and Fenwick added a final touchdown on an Irizarry 29-yard TD run in the fourth. He took an inside handoff on a delay, then burst it outside and ran down the right sidelines untouched.
The Crusaders’ other score came in the first quarter from bruising back Anthony Nichols, who used a nice juke move to get past the first wave of defenders en route to a 17-yard scoring run.
“Our seniors and captains do a great job of keeping the team focused every day in practice and on getting better each day,” Woods said of his squad. “The opponent and score we don’t worry about as much; we work on working hard and getting better each day. It resulted in a real good week of practice this week, and we hope to have another one next week (before playing Archbishop Williams next Friday in Braintree).”
Bishop Fenwick 34, Cardinal Spellman 3
at Donaldson Field, Peabody
Cardinal Spellman (2-3) 0 0 3 0 3
Bishop Fenwick (5-0) 7 20 0 7 34
Scoring summary
BF-Anthony Nichols 17 run (Aidan Silva kick)
BF-Costa Beechin 52 pass from Bryce Leaman (Silva kick)
BF-Troy Irizarry 23 pass from Leaman (kick failed)
BF-Irizarry 9 run (Silva kick)
BF-Irizarry 29 run (Silva kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Cardinal Spellman — Jack Duffy 11-38, Matt O’Donnell 3-18, Umarei Murray 4-10, Chris Soto 1-2, Joe Audry 1-2. Brian Gallagher 6-(-1); Bishop Fenwick — Troy Irizarry 9-79, Anthony Nichols 3-41, Bryce Leaman 3-8, Dylan Patturelli 1-5.
PASSING: Cardinal Spellman — Duffy 10-17-58-0-2; Bishop Fenwick — Leaman 14-21-156-2-0.
RECEIVING: Cardinal Spellman — Gallagher 5-32, O’Donnell 3-18, Kristian Simpson 1-6, J.J. Colon 1-2; Bishop Fenwick — Costa Beechin 4-81, Irizarry 2-30, Mike Zaimi 2-21, Kurtis Burch 4-21, Luke Connolly 1-4, Nichols 1-(-1).
