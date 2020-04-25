Minutes after trading up to select UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi late in the third round, the New England Patriots doubled down and traded up again, jumping back into the third round to select Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene at No. 101 overall.
Keene is renowned as an extremely versatile player whose style of play is modeled after San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle. The 6-foot-4, 253 pound tight end immediately earned a starting role as a true freshman in 2017, and this past fall as a junior he tallied 21 catches for 240 yards with five touchdowns and also occasionally saw action in the running game.
According to his NFL.com draft profile, Keene has "Swiss Army Knife versatility performing in-line, as a wingback, from the slot, as a fullback, and even as a personal protector in pass protection." He is described as naturally suited for an H-back role, where teams can align him around the formation as needed.
In order to get Keene, the Patriots traded two fourth-round picks (No. 125 and 129 overall), plus a 2021 sixth-round pick to the New York Jets to move back into the third round at No. 101.
The last time New England selected multiple tight ends in the same draft was in 2010, when the Patriots picked Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez in the second and fourth rounds respectively.