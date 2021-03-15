Patriots extremely busy on first day of free agency, adding six impact players

On the first day of NFL free agency, the New England Patriots were spending wildly in an attempt to recapture the glory he produced before heading south last season.
New England opened its vaults wider than any other team on Monday, something unusual for a club that normally avoids chasing the most expensive free agents. Of course, the Patriots went 7-9 in 2020, their first season in two decades without quarterback Tom Brady (who led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl title).
Joining them are linebacker/edge rusher Matthew Judon from Baltimore; tight end Jonnu Smith from Tennessee; nose tackle Davon Godchaux from Miami; wide receivers Nelson Agholor from Las Vegas and Kendrick Bourne from San Francisco; and defensive back Jalen Mills from Philadelphia.
Judon, 28, will get a four-year, $56 million pact with $32 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press. Smith, 25, will be paid $50 million over four years to try to fill the void created when Rob Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season — only to return last year to reunite with Brady in Tampa Bay.
The 26-year-old Godchaux gets $16 million for two years, with $9 million guaranteed. Mills, soon to turn 27, comes in at four years for $29 million, also guaranteed $9 million.
Coming off of the best season of his career with the Raiders after catching 48 passes for 896 yards and eight touchdowns, the 27-year-old Agholor got two years and $26 million from New England. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Bourne got three years for $22.5 million dollars.
Clearly, the salary cap that decreased by about $16 million this year due to lost revenues because of the coronavirus pandemic hasn't prevented New England from diving headfirst into the free agency waters.
But they let perhaps the best offensive lineman in this crop get away, as 28-year-old guard Joe Thuney agreed to a five-year, $80 million contract with Kansas City. It might seem a stretch to think the Chiefs have problems on offense, but anyone who saw their line fall apart in the Super Bowl recognizes the value of adding Thuney.