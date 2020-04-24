The New England Patriots addressed a major need in the draft by trading up to select Michigan outside linebacker Josh Uche at No. 60 overall.
The Patriots were originally not slated to pick again until the third round (No. 71) but swung a deal with the Baltimore Ravens to land the 6-foot-1, 245-pound pass rusher. New England dealt the No. 71 and 98 picks to move back into the second round to No. 60. The Patriots also acquired an additional fourth-round pick (No. 129 overall) in the deal.
Uche, pronounced OOH-chay, started nine of 13 games as a senior for Michigan this past fall, earning second-team All-Conference honors with a team-high 8.5 sacks on 35 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles. He also earned Honorable Mention All-Conference honors after posting seven sacks as a junior despite not actually starting any games that season.