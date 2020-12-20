Pats 2020 smoke-and-mirrors show is over

How fitting. The New England Patriots were out-Patrioted by a long-time former Patriot assistant coach with a bevy of former Super Bowl champion Patriot players.
New England was out-toughed, out-turnovered, out-line-of-scrimmaged, and, in the end, outplayed by a better team.
The Patriots 2020 season officially ended in Miami, a “hell-hole” of sorts for this franchise the last 60 years.
But this was less about history and struggling for oxygen in an 82-degree beaming sun.
This was about brass tacks.
The Patriots Dynasty, at least how we knew it, is over.
For the second time in 18 years, the Patriots won’t be playing playoff football. That’s now official.
Their “playoff percentages,” once hovering above 15 percent two weeks ago, dropped precipitously from 2 percent and now, well, golf lessons.
In reality, after the Patriots were shell-shocked on Thursday Night Football by the L.A. Rams, it was over.
A few days earlier they had beaten the L.A. Chargers, 45-0, in what was deemed a perfect game, sans Cam Newton’s throwing ability.
The Rams ran over the Patriots for 186 yards. The Dolphins trumped that in a big way, rushing for 250 yards.
The opposing quarterbacks basically were non-factors in those games, as was Newton.
The Patriots offense has combined for 15 points in two games, but the 436 yards rushing allowed was equally telling.
Patriots football ops president/head coach Bill Belichick knew what he was getting into in 2020. When a few of his defensive starters opted out – see captain and linebacker Dont’a Hightower – and there was no Tom Brady replacement available, especially attempting to learn Josh McDaniels’ offense in Zoom meetings.
But this wasn’t all on Newton.
The Patriots were barren when it came to highlights of wide receivers making great plays or tight ends even making decent plays.
Sometimes you need that easy score, the game-breaker. For the Patriots scoring touchdowns was methodical, as in, as Pro Football Hall of Famer and CBS analyst Phil Simms said, was “1942” methodical.
In the end, like most fads in the NFL, it ends. There are too many coordinators, too much film and too many hours to figure it out.
The Buffalo Bills fans seem to be enjoying the switch, from Patriots doormat to AFC East champ. They should. It’s been a long, long time and they really do love their team.
For the Patriots, 2020 was a lost year, COVID-19 or no COVID-19. It was, for the most part, expected.
Belichick has proven time and again, and he did a few times this season, that he can win a few games with smoke and mirrors. You just can’t win 11 of them.
A month from now, when the NFL playoffs have eight teams remaining, the pain will have disappeared.
But let me say this, the Patriots play the Bills on Monday night at Gillette Stadium. I’m guessing, Patriots fans will get Belichick’s, Newton’s and the Patriots' best.
For now, that will have to be enough.
As for 2021, that is a different story. Honestly, I’m already looking forward to next year in Foxborough, with fans, and exciting wide receivers, a legit tight end, experienced linebackers, a pass rusher ... basically the kind of football we expect around here.