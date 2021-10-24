FOXBOROUGH – There are three options in breaking down what really happened at Gillette Stadium early Sunday afternoon, a 54-13 win by your New England Patriots:
a) “Same old Jets.”
b) Beginning of something “potentially” special.
c) Somewhere in between.
A week removed from their third end-of-game defensive breakdown versus Dallas, and two weeks removed from the ugliest, most undeserving win against the lowly Texans, the Patriots looked like, well … gulp! … a playoff team.
The easy, go-to answer is the opponent. The New York Jets, now 1-5, are and were horrible.
They were coming here with one-arm tied behind their backs because the offense – last in the NFL in points per game at 13.6, 30th in rushing yards (74.0), 29th in passing yards (267.0) – is not good and led by a rookie quarterback, Zach Wilson, who is not ready to win even semi-consistently.
But the Patriots defense has been no bargain, particularly during crunch time.
As for the Jets defense, prevailing wisdom – Las Vegas bookmakers only had the Pats favored by a touchdown – had this Jets group causing some problems against a conservative offense, like it did for much of first three quarters in Week 2 in East Rutherford, N.J.
The game was over less than eight minutes in as the Patriots offense and defense dominated their way to a 14-0 lead.
The Patriots razzle-dazzled their way to six on their first drive – a backwards pass to Kendrick Bourne, who was in motion, and threw it to a wide open Nelson Agholor for a 25-yard touchdown hookup.
Then a quick three-and-out, a sweet 17-yard punt return by Gunner Olszewski and Damien Harris did his thing, four rushes for 51 yards, including a 1-yard dive.
It was unlike anything we’d seen before with this 2021 group.
Though it is something we’ve seen – a start like that – a few dozen times before the last two decades.
The best part, though, was it didn’t stop.
The biggest difference was this Patriots team was desperate for a complete annihilation-like win like this, after three debilitating losses, all of which rookie quarterback Mac Jones appeared to had done enough to win.
The Patriots literally did everything well.
Jones threw for his first 300-yard game.
The Patriots rushed for 148 yards with Harris getting his third 100-yard game of 2021 on only 14 carries.
They won the turnover battle 3-0 with two sensational interceptions by J.C. Jackson (sidelines) and Kyle Dugger (low throw).
On special teams they had two nice returns by Gunner Olszewski and another 50-yard field goal by Nick Folk.
There were accolades for a lot of Patriots, but the prevailing thought was about need.
The Patriots desperately needed a day like this one even if it was against the Jets.
“It was a game we needed to show what we are capable of,” said another co-star on Sunday, wide receiver Bourne, who also caught his first Jones bomb for 46 yards to the Jets’ 1. “We just needed to win at home,” said the Patriots top defensive player, Matt Judon.
The talk around Foxborough this week was the fact that the Patriots were not really a 2-4 team, as the standings showed.
A few veterans said this Patriots team is very close to turning this disaster-in-the-making into a success.
Until this game with the Jets, we hadn’t seen it.
But what we saw looked impressive, including the rookie quarterback, who continues to impress.
“I think we got a little flavor of if we do everything right throughout the week and practice well, do our job in the game, it kind of translates over,” said Jones. “We finally kind of saw a little bit of a result that was good, and we’ve just got to stick to the formula.”
Was it the Jets or was it a sign of things to come? As noted, it is probably somewhere in the middle.
I guess we’ll find out in Los Angeles against the Charges next Sunday.