Pats win on 50-yard Folk kick after late Cardinals meltdown

The New England Patriots had no business beating the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
New England only managed 179 yards of offense all day, and Cam Newton was just 9 for 18 with 84 yards passing, including three sacks and two interceptions. The second of those came courtesy of Dre Kirkpatrick late in the fourth quarter with the score tied 17-17, giving the Cardinals more than four minutes to drive downfield and take the lead.
Even if Arizona didn’t get a touchdown, all the Cardinals needed was maybe 20 yards to get into field goal range. By all accounts, the Cardinals had the game in the bag.
Then the meltdown began.
Facing 3rd and 2 at the two-minute warning, the Cardinals failed to convert after Kenyan Drake was stuffed for no gain. Then kicker Zane Gonzalez came out to kick the go-ahead 45-yard field goal, only for the kick to sail wide right. New England’s final drive started slowly, with the Patriots moving back on two consecutive plays before Newton came through with a tough 14-yard rush to the sideline for the first down. Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons blew Newton up with a helmet to helmet hit on the play, getting flagged for a 15-yard personal foul that decisively flipped the game in New England’s favor. Four plays later, Nick Folk came out and drilled the 50-yard field goal for the win, and New England escaped with the thrilling victory.
“We knew it was good before it even went through the uprights,” said safety Adrian Phillips after the game.
Butler’s big day
How did the Patriots overcome averaging only 3.5 yards per play for the entire game? Credit a terrific performance by the defense, and by defensive tackle Adam Butler in particular.
Limited by a shoulder injury for much of the year, Butler came through with his best performance of the season. He consistently pressured Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, finishing with five tackles, a sack, two tackles for a loss and three QB hits. He also tipped a pass from Murray that wound up being intercepted by Phillips, helping set up the touchdown that gave New England its first lead of the game.
“I’ve had some challenges throughout the season, it’s no secret I’ve been dealing with a shoulder injury, and I’ve just been fighting like [heck] to get back,” Butler said. “It’s really tough to be yourself when you’re in a position like that, so I was really pleased with my performance today and it’s all about the team. It’s all about getting wins here and I know that everyone is counting on me to step up and do my job.”
Run defense steps up
Facing a Cardinals team that entered Sunday as the No. 2 ranked rushing offense in the league (157.7 yards per game), New England’s defense enjoyed one of its best run stopping performances of the season. The Patriots held the Cardinals to 138 yards on 34 carries (4.1 yards per carry) and largely kept talented quarterback Kyler Murray contained. Murray finished with 31 yards on five carries, the majority of which came on a single 15-yard rush early in the fourth quarter. Arizona’s running backs were able to post 107 yards on 28 carries, but in key spots the Patriots stuffed the Cardinals backs. The 3rd and 2 stop on Drake right before the missed field goal was the unsung play of the game, but the biggest play overall was practice squad call-up Akeem Spence’s goal line stop of Drake on the final play of the first half, which kept the game a 10-7 Cardinals lead and gave the Patriots a huge momentum boost heading into the break.
When in doubt, go with White
While he doesn’t pile up the most prolific numbers, James White is still an incredibly valuable offensive player and he proved it once again on Sunday. Twice the Patriots were knocking on the door at the Cardinals goal line and twice White was able to punch it in after several failed attempts by others. His first touchdown came early in the second quarter on 4th and 2 for a 7-yard run to cut New England’s deficit to 10-7. The second came on 3rd and goal from the 1-yard line, putting the Patriots ahead 17-10 late in the third quarter. The two touchdowns were his first of the season.
“It’s been a while for sure, it did feel good to get in there,” White said. “Tried to make some plays for our team, obviously it wasn’t a very high scoring game so any time you can make a play it’s important.”
Gunner gets robbed
Gunner Olszewski hadn’t been having a great day. The second-year return man apparently lost his job on kickoff returns to recent practice squad elevation Donte Moncrief, and then on a key 3rd and 2 play in Arizona’s red zone he was tackled for no gain on a jet sweep attempt. But then, early in the second half, Olszewski popped off with the electric play we’ve all been waiting for. Olszewski flashed up field and found a lane through the coverage, eventually making his way all the way to the end zone for a touchdown. Or so it looked. The touchdown was ultimately called back on a controversial illegal blindside penalty called on rookie Anfernee Jennings, which looked perfectly clean on replay and outraged fans watching at home.
So what happened? The official rulebook states that “it is a foul if a player initiates a block when his path is towards or parallel to his own end line and makes forcible contact to his opponent with his helmet, forearm or shoulder.” The rule change was implemented before the 2019 season in order to help make punts safer, and basically the idea is that the league doesn’t want players blocking towards their own end zone. Whether you agree with the rule, Jennings definitely did do that, so that was a tough break for Jennings, Olszewski and the Patriots. New England would wind up tying the game on a 22-yard field goal on the drive.
