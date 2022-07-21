The Peabody Little League 10-11-year-old softball all-star team won District 16, beating Salem in a best-of-three series.
Ayanna Cirame pitched a no-hitter in Peabody’s 22-0 mercy rule shutout. The Tanners banged out 17 hits led by Julia Kallianidis, who went 4-for-4. Cirame, shortstop Maggie McGahey, second baseman/centerfielder Micayla Creamer, and right fielder Ella Weed all had two hits apiece in the victory while Ava Filmore, Rose Dunn, Isabella McCormack, Gianna Silvestri, and Emily McCusker all hit safely.
In the second game of the series, Peabody cruised to a 26-11 win with another 17-hit attack. First baseman Kallianidis collected five hits and was a perfect 9-for-9 in the finals. Cirame and Filmore each chipped in with three hits, including a homer for Cirame. Kallianidis also hit a round-tripper for the winners while McCusker tripled and Weed, Fillmore, and Kallianidis doubled.
Kallianidis drove in seven runs and Weed four. McCusker, Fillmore, McGahey, Dunn, McCormack, Weed, and Silvestri all collected a hit apiece as nine different players joined the hit parade and 10 had one or more RBI.
Dunn started and pitched two innings without allowing any hits, with Creamer and Cirame coming on in relief.
“The girls all played well, and it was great to win the district,” said Peabody manager Alex Kallianidis. “That was it, though, because most of the other districts don’t have 11-year-old teams.
“McCusker caught the first game to help seal the win, and Ava Swanson contributed with some great plays at first base.”
Team members are Isabella Addoriso, Ayanna Cirame, Micayla Creamer, Rose Dunn, Ava Fillmore, Julia Kallianidis, Isabella McCormack, Emily McCusker, Maggie McGahey, Gianna Silvestri, Ava Swanson, and Ella Weed. Coaches Larry McGahey and Paul Fillmore assisted manager Kallianidis.
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN