Peabody High athletic director Bob Bua is taking a leave of absence from his post beginning this week.
A veteran educator in the city who took over as director of athletics in the summer of 2017, Bua informed his spring coaches of the impending leave last week. No interim AD was named and no timetable was given for Bua's return though the hope is that it will be short-term.
PHS principal and assistant superintendent Chris Lord could not give further details as the district does not comment on personnel issues.
"We hope everyone respects the situation," he said.
