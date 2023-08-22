Basketball continues to grow by leaps and bounds in the Tanner City.
Peabody High head boys basketball coach Thad Broughton ran his Peabody Basketball School summer camp program at the high school gym for the ninth year recently. The program has grown into three different weeks for both boys and girls entering grades 3-9. There were 80 boys in Week 1 this year, 80 more in Week 2 and 70 girls taking part in the all girls Week 3 program. Many program alum and high school players helped out to make a fun and hoop filled week for all involved.