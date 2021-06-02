PEABODY — Any time a team can combine lights out pitching with power hitting, it’s a pretty recipe for success.
Such was the case in Tuesday’s softball matchup between Peabody and visiting Gloucester. Not only was freshman pitching ace Abby Bettencourt on her game for the Tanners with some terrific defense behind her, but the offense provided three homers in what wound up being an 8-0 victory.
The win — Peabody’s second in as many tries against Gloucester this spring — moved the victors to 10-0. It appears they’re only getting better as the season rolls on.
“We’re definitely improving,” said Peabody head coach Tawny Palmieri, whose team blanked the Fishermen in both games this season while scoring 12 runs. “Not only are we improving, but everyone’s getting used to playing with each other, our expectations, and how we coach and how they play. It’s all kind of coming together now as the season goes on, which is great.”
While the Tanners’ bats eventually exploded, the game actually started off looking like a pitcher’s duel. Bettencourt struck out the first three batters she faced before Gloucester hurler Jenna Hoofnagle followed suit with a two K’s of her own.
Neither team registered a hit until the third inning, when Peabody’s Logan Lomasney mashed a solo homer on a two-strike offering. That single crack of the bat paved the way for the rest of the afternoon.
Penny Spack smacked a single to right in the bottom of the fourth to once again get the Peabody bats going. Gina Terrazzano then knocked in Spack and Kiley Doolin (who reached on an error) with a hard hit single, and Emma Bloom doubled the lead to 6-0 with a 3-run blast later in the frame.
Doolin added the third and final homer of the day in the fifth inning, knocking home Spack in the process. All three big flies were well-hit line drive shots that sailed over the fence with ease.
“That’s one of the better Peabody teams I’ve seen in a while,” said Gloucester head coach John Nicastro. “They were good in all phases of the game. It’s not that we played terrible; we were just off today and when you have an off day against a team like that, they’re going to make you pay in every category.”
Bettencourt finished the day with yet another complete game, striking out seven and allowing just three total hits. Bloom, Spack and Abby Bettencourt added singles, and Isabel Bettencourt was terrific behind the plate, throwing out two baserunners and making a fantastic tag at home to help preserve the shutout.
Freshman Cameron Carroll came on in relief of Hoofnagle in the fifth inning and pitched well down the stretch to quiet the Tanners’ bats. At the plate, Carroll broke up Bettencourt’s no hitter in the fifth, Ella Marshall wore two pitches with aplomb to reach base, Riley Thibodeau added a single in the sixth and Ashlee Aiello got a leadoff basehit in the final frame to boot.