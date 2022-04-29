PEABODY — The balls were flying out of Kiley Field in a wild 11-6 Peabody victory over Danvers on Friday.
The Tanners hit three over the fence while the Falcons had two blasts including a grand slam by Kristina Yebba.
Avery Grieco started in the circle for Peabody, but gave way to Abby Bettencourt after Yebba's bomb over the center field fence in the third inning to put the Falcons ahead, 4-2. Opposing pitcher Makayla Cunningham had worked a walk, Emily Goddard singled, and Ava Gray was hit by a pitch to load them up for Yebba, who delivered.
"The good thing this about this team is it's never over 'til it's over. We knew we'd answer back after (Yebba) gave them the lead," said Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri, her team now 8-0 in conference play and 8-1 overall. "Avery hasn't pitched a lot after being injured earlier, and she is slowly working her way back. It will take time for her to be back fully."
The bats were booming for the home team which scored in every inning with a 13 hit attack. Emma Bloom, Gina Terrazzano and Penny Spack each had three hits including one apiece out of the park.
Peabody took the lead with a run in the first on an RBI double by Isabel Bettencourt (two hits) to drive in Bloom and added another in the second on Grieco's sacrifice fly that plated Terrazzano. Bloom doubled and later scored on a wild pitch in the third, and Spack tied it up with an RBI single to drive in Kiley Doolin with the tying run.
They went ahead for good in the fourth when Abby Bettencourt singled, stole second and came around to score on a perfectly placed bunt single by Logan Lomasney. The fireworks started in the fifth when Doolin walked and Spack followed with a two run shot over the left field fence.
Terrazzano kept it going with a bomb over the fence in right and was mobbed by her teammates at home plate. She was still accepting congratulations in the dugout when the Falcons appealed and the umpire called her out at home ruling she didn't touch home plate. Instead of her first four bagger of the season it was changed to a triple and that run was taken off the board.
"My catcher (Ava Gray) and one of my assistant coaches noticed she had missed the plate," said Falcons' first year head coach Dom Gasdia. "They saw it, and I appealed to the home plate umpire.
"I'm very proud of my girls for fighting hard all the way. Yebba and Gray both had those big homers and everyone has made a huge improvement. We have six girls in the top 21 for hitting and slugging. We are playing together as a team, and the hitting is really coming along."
The Falcons are now 5-5 overall and 5-2 in the conference. All six runs came on round trippers with Gray delivering a two run blast in the seventh, scoring Lauren Ahearn aboard on a double.
After the appeal, the Tanners rallied around their captain and cheered loudly for every hitter that reached base. They batted around in the bottom of the sixth, adding four more runs. Bloom hit a two run shot over the left field fence, Spack's RBI single plated Isabel Bettencourt, who had singled, and Terrazzano made her last at bat count with a run producing double.
"It wasn't a homer, but still a big hit," said captain Terrazzano. "I went up to bat with the mindset of getting a hit after what happened on my home run."
"This was a great game," added Bloom, also a captain. "We made the plays and stayed in the game even when things weren't going our way. I started the season a little slow at the plate, but things are going better now. I can always count on my teammates to pick me up. We're really close and somebody is always there to help out when things don't go your way."
The Tanners were aggressive on the base paths, stealing at every opportunity. They also made several good defensive plays and turned two double plays. Terrazzano was rock solid at first base, snaring a line shot and turning it into a double play.
For the Falcons, Yebba threw to Gray at the plate to tag out a runner trying to score in the second inning. Emily Goddard and Gray each had two hits.
"The best thing about our order is it's not just the meat of it or the top but everybody is hitting so there are no easy outs," said Palmieri.