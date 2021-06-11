MARBLEHEAD — The Peabody High baseball team wanted to avoid another seventh inning like the one that doomed their first meeting against Marblehead a few weeks ago. The second time around, the Tanners didn't just avoid the mistakes, they erased the need for a seventh inning entirely.
Behind a 12-hit attack that saw them scoring early and often, Peabody battered the Magicians, 10-0, in a six inning affair on chilly Friday afternoon at Seaside Park. It was the second straight 10-0 decision ended in the sixth by the new Federation "mercy rule" for a Tanner team that's now won three in a row and seems to be finding its stride offensively.
"The ingredients for a good team are here ... the pieces of the puzzle are here. We just have to put them together," said Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt, his team now 8-7 overall. "That's a really good Marblehead team we just beat. That's what we're capable of, so maybe we need to look in the mirror and have some more confidence in ourselves."
The win delayed Marblehead (11-4 overall) clinching the NEC South title for at least one more day. The Magicians are 7-4 in NEC action and would win the title outright by beating Winthrop (Saturday) and Saugus (Monday). Peabody (7-5 NEC) is technically still alive for a share if it beats Masconomet on Tuesday and Marblehead stumbles.
"The great thing about baseball is we can come out again and play tomorrow," said Magician coach Mike Giardi. "Peabody's a good team. They came out swinging and put up a big number right away."
The visitors made it 3-0 in the first with Nick Villano's first of two doubles sparking the rally. Giovanni Guglielmo had an RBI single, Joey Raymond delivered a sacrifice fly and Jacob Palhares had the first of his three hits for an RBI.
Marblehead nearly cut into the lead in the first, with Godot Gaskins hitting an infield single and speeding around the bases on an error and a ground out. He appeared to come home on a passed ball, but was called out for not touching home plate on appeal.
Peabody righty Michael Geissler settled in from there, going the distance for the shutout win. He struck out four and scattered five hits, three of which were infield singles, and did a great job dialing up the fastball when Marblehead seemed to be expecting his tight curve.
"It's not quite a curve and it's not quite a slider. It's a little slurvey, doesn't break super hard but breaks just enough that you can't tell if its off-speed or not coming in. It made us hesitate," said Giardi.
Meanwhile the Tanners kept the pressure on offensively. They had baserunners in five of the six innings, scoring in four of them. Ryan Knight (two runs) clubbed a ground rule double to the sidewalk in center and came home on a Joey Raymond RBI. Palhares, who had three hits and three RBI, made it 5-0 with a single in the third.
In the fourth, Michael Krause's sac fly and a two-run double by Juan Tolentino made it 9-0. The final run came in the sixth courtesy of a Villano single and a Brendan Smith RBI.
"Our hitters are feeding off each other and picking each other up," Bettecourt said. "Every inning we were capable of scoring, we didn't have that dead inning where it felt like we were in trouble. I was happy with that."
All nine Peabody starters reached base at least once and either scored a run or earned an RBI. Villano (3-for-4), Smith (2-for-3) and Palhares (3-for-3) were the multi-hit men with one hit each by Tolentino, Knight (who walked twice), Guglielmo and Raymond.
Marblehead got hits from Schuyler Schmitt, Sami Laughlin, Matt Titus and Andy Titus. The only time the Magicians got more than one hit in an inning, Peabody catcher Ryan Brunet ended the threat by catching a runner stealing third; Magician catcher Charlie Titus also nabbed two runners, one at first and one trying to swipe second.