PEABODY — A Peabody High girls hockey team whose state power ranking took a hit with some non-league losses had one last chance to make a statement that they’re a team to be reckoned with in Division 1.
Responding with their best opening period of the season, the Tanners held on over Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (HPNA), 1-0, in a playoff atmosphere Wednesday afternoon at McVann-O’Keefe Rink.
Peabody (15-4-1) had fallen out of the top 16 in Division 1 and thus out of position for a home playoff game with Monday’s loss to Bishop Fenwick. The hope is that a victory over 8th ranked HPNA (10-8-2) will be enough to vault them back into position when the state tabulates its final rankings this weekend.
“We feel like we’re a pretty good club,” said Peabody coach Michelle Roach, whose team’s 15 wins tied the program’s most ever in a regular season and rank fourth among all Division 1 teams.
“We always talk about how we’re going to respond and recover. We lost a big game on Monday, a rivalry game, and we had to recover. We got it together, refocused and put together probably our best full 45 minutes of the season.”
The opening 15 minutes Wednesday were Peabody’s best. The Tanners outshot HPNA 10-2 and netted the game’s only goal when junior defenseman Penny Spack rifled one home on the power play with 1:49 left in the period. The tally, assisted by junior Jenna DiNapoli, stood up with freshman goalie Alyse Mutti making 22 saves to earn her second career shutout.
“The difference was moving our feet,” Roach explained. “We were active, not passive. We caused a lot of turnovers and when we did, we kept moving.”
HPNA, a deep and physical squad, came at the Tanners over the last 30 minutes. They doubled up the hosts in shots on goal over the last two periods (20-10) but strong efforts by defensemen Catherine Sweeney, Chloe Gromko and Leah Buckley helped stave off the visitors’ charge.
Mutti, who played her angles well and had a calm style about her, did her part with two breakaway saves in the third. HPNA’s Kaitlyn Bush broke in alone shorthanded and went to her backhand, but Mutti read it all the way and flashed her pad.
“Alyse played great and we played really well in front of her,” Roach said. “HPNA’s a really tough team and this was a tournament type of atmosphere with a lot of energy. That should help both teams going into the playoffs.”
Peabody had its chances to add to the lead, too, and HPNA goalie Julianna Taylor made some big stops. Freshman Sarah Powers had a couple of bids denied in the crease and sophomore Catie Kampersal had some jump in her step and nearly score on two occasions.
Up front, Hannah Gromko, Leah Buckley and Ella Chase also played well for the hosts.
“We switched up the lines and I think it worked out pretty well,” Roach said. “It gave us a new look and somewhat of a new sense of urgency.”
It was Peabody’s first non-league win in four tries this winter, with previous losses at the hands of parochial foes St. Mary’s Lynn (ranked 3rd in D1), Malden Catholic (19th in D2) and Bishop Fenwick (potentially top ten in D1 after Wednesday’s win at Stang).
“We needed this one,” Roach said. “This is the type of game you expect in the tournament: tight, low scoring with every team being really good. It was big for us to show we can play that type of game against a really good team.”
Peabody 1, HPNA 0
at McVann-O’Keefe Rink, Peabody
HPNA 0 0 0 0
Peabody 1 0 0 1
Scoring summary
First period: P, Penny Spack (Jenna DiNapoli), ppg, 13:11.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: No scoring.
Saves: HPNA, Julianna Taylor 19; P, Alyse Mutti 22.
Records: HPNA, 10-8-2; P, 14-5-1