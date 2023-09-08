REVERE — All week leading up to the season opener at Revere, the Peabody High football team's defense went through the rabbit drill to hone in on pursuit angles and reading a ball carrier's hips.
By the time kickoff arrived Friday night at Harry Della Russo Stadium, the Tanners were more than ready to chase down their prey.
Behind a stellar all-around defensive effort, Peabody smothered the host Patriots 35-0 on a warm and humid Friday night. In winning its third straight season opener, Peabody didn't allow Revere to cross midfield, gave up a mere three first downs and conceded only 51 net yards.
"The past couple weeks, we've been flying around in that rabbit drill and pursuit drill," said senior captain Alex Silva, who scored a pair of rushing touchdowns. "Our defensive line makes it easy for us. They crash down and make holes so we can fly up and make tackles."
Believe it or not, Peabody (1-0) held Revere (0-1) to negative passing yardage. Patriot QB Carlos Rizo completed two passes, both hitch-and-go screens outside the numbers. Both were sniffed out and tackled for a loss of yards by senior Johnny Lucas and a combination of Silva and junior captain Jimmy Festa, respectively.
"It's one thing to know the play and it's another to stop it. Tonight, we stopped it," said Peabody head coach Mark Bettencourt. "We were aligned right on defense all night and we played our style of football."
Sophomore Luke Maglione drew the start at quarterback as the Tanners opted to shift Silva back to running back. The taller, bigger armed Maglione completed 7-of-11 passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns in his varsity debut while making good decisions and playing with poise.
Two of those scoring strikes went to senior captain Eli Batista, who hauled in three balls for 66 yards and had an interception to boot. His biggest play was a short screen on 3rd-and-27 in the second quarter that he took 51 yards to the house while impressively shifting and changing speeds to avoid a host of Patriot tacklers.
"I'm at my best when I'm having fun. I love this sport so much that instinct takes over," Batista said. "Coach Doug (Santos) tell us to score every time we get the ball. In practice, we start at the 50 and no matter what happens we run all the way so we're ready to do it in the game."
On Peabody's second series, Silva took over for injured captain Nick Dresser at running back and carried his team to the lead. Toting the mail six times for 61 yards on a 62-yard scoring drive, he knifed in from the six for the season's first TD.
"I knew if I got that ball, I had to do something with it," said Silva, who finished with 98 yards rushing on 12 carries and also has five tackles.
"You hate to lose Nick, but being able to go to Alex was like 'Wow.' We went from an A to a 1A," Bettencourt said.
Jayce Jean-Pierre took a short pass and turned upfield for a 22-yard score late in the first half for a 21-0 edge. When junior defensive end Alex Jackson burst into the backfield, stripped the handoff and recovered a fumble on Revere's next play, the Tanners smelled blood in the water. Silva scored from three yards away three plays later and the rout was on.
Maglione hit Batista with an 11-yard slant for the only score of the second half. Senior Jaden Roman was effective at receiver with two grabs for 29 yards and the Tanners employed eight different ball carriers. Even with all-time passing leader Shea Lynch now at Endicott College, Peabody stuck with mostly four wide receiver, spread sets — and their faith in both their young QB and the system was rewarded.
"You need the right ingredients to make any recipe. We looked at what we had and felt there's enough here for this to continue to work," said Bettencourt. "Luke made good decisions. For the most part, we protected very well."
Junior Jackson O'Brien, filling in for injured senior Mark Clayton at center, played a huge role in that. Don Cavanaugh had an outstanding game at outside linebacker and Jaden Catillo and Matt Mastrocola shone on the defensive line. Peabody won the yardage battle 235-51, the first down battle 11-3 and the turnover battle 2-0.
"It was good football, all-around," said Bettencourt, whose team has won 14 consecutive road games beat Revere in three straight meetings for the first time in 20 years.
Senior Dominic Scalese went 5-for-5 on extra points to pass the 100-point scoring mark for his career. He attempted field goals of 51 and 37 yards and both had the distance but hooked just left.
Peabody 35, Revere 0
at Harry Della Russo Stadium, Revere
Peabody (1-0);7;21;7;0;35
Revere (0-1);0;0;0;0;0
Scoring summary
P- Alex Silva 6 run (Dominic Scalese kick)
P- Eli Batista 51 pass from Luke Maglione (Scalese kick)
P- Jayce Jean-Pierre 22 pass from Maglione (Scalese kick)
P- Silva 3 run (Scalese kick)
P- Batista 11 pass from Maglione (Scalese kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Peabody — Alex Silva 12-98, Gabryel Santos 1-18, Caio Santos 2-7, Don Cavanaugh 1-5, Nick Dresser 1-(-3), Peyton Smith 1-(-3), Kyle Moura 3-(-5), Luke Maglione 3-(-11) ; Revere — Geovani Woodard 14-49, Ahmed Bellemsiel 1-8, Abbas Atoui 2-3, Carlos Rizo 1-2, Diego Madrigal 1-1, Sergio Peguero 1-(-2).
PASSING: Peabody — Maglione 7-11-129-3-0, Smith 1-1-7-0-0 ; Revere — Rizo 2-10-(-12)-0-1, Pegeuro 0-1-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Peabody — Eli Batista 3-66, Jayce Jean-Pierre 2-34, Jaden Roman 2-29, Troy Cuddire 1-7 ; Revere — Atoui 1-(-6), Danny Hou 1-(-6).