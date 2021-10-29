SALEM — Four straight weeks of giving up an average of 38 points per game put the Peabody High football team at a crossroads: would the Tanners find a way to stiffen up on defense, or would they continue to get pushed around?
After being challenged by head coach Mark Bettencourt, the boys in blue responded. Peabody posted its first shutout of the year and won its third straight game, 33-0, over Salem on a chilly Friday night at Bertram Field.
"I told them that if we asked Beverly, Masconomet or Marblehead who was the hardest hitting team they played, they wouldn't say us. The kids agreed they'd probably say we were the softest," Bettencourt said. "That had to change. Win or lose, the opposing team used to come away knowing they'd been in a battle when they played Peabody. We had to get back to that mentality."
It was that sort of attacking style on defense that sparked the Tanners (4-4) Friday night. Salem High (also 4-4) had a hard time finding any running room between the tackles, with a net rushing yardage of seven yards on 24 carries.
Captains Peter Gardikas and Raf Casiano were among those with tackles-for-loss for Peabody, while Giovanni Guglielmo had two sacks and sophomore Don Cavanaugh had one.
The Witches were hanging around, trailing 10-0 in the third quarter when two negative rushing plays pinned them at their own 2-yard line. Peabody senior Michael Perez blocked the ensuing punt, which rolled out of the end zone for a safety.
"We're doing a much better job of playing team defense," said Bettencourt. "Kids are coming up hard, filling and they're willing to sacrifice themselves to blow up a block or set an edge."
Junior quarterback Shea Lynch (14-of-21, 193 yards) threw his second TD pass of the night on a perfectly executed double-move by sophomore Eli Batista 59 yards up the near sideline two snaps after the safety.
Following a Cavanaugh fumble recovery on Salem's next drive, Daviel Canela scored his second touchdown of the year and with 16 quick points the Tanners were cruising.
In the 100th meeting of rivals that first played each other in 1892, Salem was the side that stiffened early. A sack by Jeandavis Cardenas on the opening possession forced Peabody to settle for Dom Scalese's 26-yard field goal. Angel Nolasco recovered a fumble on Peabody's next drive and Salem forced punts on the next two as the Tanners were kept out of sync offensively.
"Our defensive staff did a great job and the kids did a fantastic job executing," said Salem head coach Matt Bouchard.
With the Witches in Tanner territory but facing long yardage, a halfback option pass went awry. Peabody sophomore Abou Kaba picked it off and raced 60 yards to set up Lynch's 14-yard TD pass to senior Dylan Preira for the game's first TD and a 10-0 halftime lead.
"Peabody's probably a top 60 team in the state so if we wanted to beat them we had to take a couple of risks," Bouchard said. "I took a risk there with a trick play and it put us behind the eight ball a little bit."
Kaba, who earned a starting position when the Tanners shifted Batista from corner to safety, picked off another pass in the fourth quarter. He took that one back 65 yards for his first varsity touchdown.
"A few years ago, his cousin Abe was a captain for us and a really tough defensive tackle. We told Abou 'It's in your blood. You've got to play aggressive and carry on that family tradition.' He's been great," said Bettencourt.
Quarterback Corey Grimes threw for 135 yards for the Witches and used his legs well to extend plays and find free receivers down the field. Michael Curtin had four grabs for 69 yards and Rocco Ryan, a freshman, hauled in four for 44 yards. The Witches crossed midfield several times but were ultimately blanked by the Tanners in a third straight meeting after the drives stalled.
"We had a hard time finishing drives," Bouchard said. "Offensively, we moved the ball. We made good decisions, protected Corey and guys made catches. Moving the ball against good defenses shows the kind of incremental improvement we're aiming for."
Batista led Peabody with 74 receiving yards, Danny Barrett caught four balls for 57 yards and Alex Silva had a 51 yard run to set up the opening drive field goal.
With the win, the Tanners clinched at least a share of the Northeastern Conference's Lynch Division title. It's the programs first ever as members of the NEC (they joined the conference in 2008) and first of any kind since 2000. But there wasn't much celebration of that fact just yet, since Peabody entered the week ranked 17th in Division 2 with the top 16 being playoff bound.
Whether Friday's victory, the 44th in 100 tries against Salem, will be enough to earn a playoff spot remains to be seen. The state releases its final rankings on Sunday afternoon — and the prospect of facing No. 1 seed Catholic Memorial, probably the best team in New England, also looms.
"We have no control over who we play next," Bettencourt said. "We'll have to see how it all plays out and then be prepared for whatever comes."
Peabody 33, Salem 0
at Bertram Field, Salem
Salem (4-4);0;0;0;0;0
Peabody (4-4);3;7;16;7;33
Scoring summary
P - Dom Scalese 26 field goal
P - Dylan Preira 14 pass from Shea Lynch (Scalese kick)
P - Safety (Michael Perez blocked punt out out of the end zone)
P - Eli Batista 59 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
P - Daviel Canela 4 run (Scalese kick)
P - Abou Kaba 65 interception return (Scalese kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Peabody — Alex Silva 3-52, Michael Perez 1-6, Derek Patturelli 2-6, Daviel Canela 1-4, Jordan Tompkins 1-1, Shea Lynch 1-(-7); Salem — Corey Grimes 18-10, Jariel DelValle 5-4, Rocco Ryan 1-(-7).
PASSING: Peabody — Lynch 14-21-193-2-0 ; Salem — Grimes 11-21-134-0-1, Ryan 0-1-0-0-1.
RECEIVING: Peabody — Eli Batista 4-74, Danny Barrett 4-57, Jovante Dailey 2-35, Dylan Preira 1-14, Colin Ridley 2-12, Silva 1-1 ; Salem — Michael Curtin 4-69, Ryan 4-44, Radhlen Pena 1-14, DelValle 1-5, Michael Ready 1-3.