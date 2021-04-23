PEABODY — About a dozen seniors from Peabody High's football team sat around the massive longhorn at the center of Coley Lee Field for so long after Friday's game that athletic director Bob Bua joked he might have to start charging them rent.
Who could blame those Tanners for wanting to savor this improbably successful Fall 2 season for just a little bit longer?
Peabody won its fifth straight Friday night by topping Saugus, 24-0, at Coley Lee Field. The Class of 2021 made its mark on PHS history with its 5-1 record, posting the program's longest win streak since 2004 and becoming the 23rd team in 121 years of varsity football to finish with one or fewer losses.
"We haven't had this kind of positive feeling in the program since I've been here," senior two-way lineman Jaden Nigro said. "To leave these stepping stones behind for the younger kids to follow ... that feels amazing."
Visiting Saugus (2-5) put a scare in the Tanners early. Peabody's offense was out of sync and the Sachems were having success running the ball with powerhouse Sal Franco, who had 52 of his 70 yards on the first three drives. The hosts kept them off the scoreboard with some key third down stops and untimely Sachem penalties, however.
Peasbody senior Brandon Pszenny took over the game at the end of the second quarter. His phenomenal spinning comeback catch on a 3rd-and-13 play helped set up captain Kyle Maglione's 10-yard touchdown, giving the home team the lead for good with 2:37 left in the second.
"Once we saw the kind of fight Saugus put up, we realized we had to kick in that extra gear and turn things up," said Pszenny, who's considering walking on to the football team at Division 1 Merrimack College.
Pszenny wasn't done: he snared his fifth interception of the season three plays later, then caught a 4-yard touchdown from quarterback Shea Lynch with 36 ticks left to ensure the Tanners ended with a win over Saugus for the seventh straight year.
"Brandon's an incredible kid, a great player and a great teammate," said Tanner head coach Mark Bettencourt. "I look at all three of our two-way guys: Pszenny, Mags and Jaden. In a non-traditional season to get themselves ready to play at this high level speaks volumes."
Defensively, Peabody dominated the second half. Saugus managed only seven net yards from scrimmage after halftime and turned it over on downs at its own 20-yard line to open the third quarter. The short field saw Maglione plunge in for the second time for a 21-0 lead, and the Sachems never threatened again.
"We were a little off at the start. I think we were all shook knowing it was our last game," said Nigro. "We realized what we needed to do and we found the right combination on defense. We had faith that if one thing wasn't working, we'd find another counter for what they were doing."
Lynch threw for 135 yards to finish the year with 915, the most by a Tanner signal caller in seven seasons. He ripped off a 42-yard run after Pszenny's interception to help make sure his team went into halftime ahead by two scores.
It was also a memorable day for senior kicker Joe Swanton, who joined the United States Marine Corps earlier this week. He marched onto the field with the Peabody High color guard to present the American flag for the National Anthem, then capped the scoring by booting a 25-yard field goal (his third of the year) in the fourth quarter.
There was no shortage of senior contributors in this 71st 'season ending' meeting between the Tanners and Sachems, traditionally Thanksgiving rivals but not playing on the holiday for the first time since 1946.
Senior safety Jack O'Hara picked off a pass, senior Shay Palmer had a key third down sack early in the game and classmates Cam Cuzzi and Jonathan Teixeira made some big plays in the running game. On the offensive line, seniors K.J Pence, Michael Leonard and Dylan Davis shone alongside Nigro. Seniors Dom Annese and Drew Lucas (two tackles-for-loss) were outstanding on defense and Dante Olowu chipped in with a few stops as well.
"It's a storybook season, even though its the shortest one we'll ever play," said Bettencourt. "These seniors never made excuses. Their work ethic, determination, the way they made this team together makes me so proud to be their head coach. I fell more in love with football this year because of them."
By shutting out its last two opponents, Peabody finished with the fewest points allowed (47) in the NEC North. It was the school's best points-per-game average for a season since 1993.
"During the season it was always next game, next game. We never had time to think about what we accomplished," said Pszenny. "Now that it's over, I think it's setting in how much we changed the culture around here."
The Tanners were second only to unbeaten Marblehead in the league standings, tying the '14 squad for the team's best finish as Northeastern Conference members.
After falling behind those Magicians 20-0 in the first half of the season, Peabody put together 5 1/2 games of great football ... making their coach wonder what might've been in a full season.
"It feels like we got robbed of more games. I don't know if we would've won or lost ... but the emotion I feel right now after six games makes me think 'What if we had a playoff run?'," Bettencourt said.
"Once our momentum got going it felt like it never stopped. We learned that if we pull the rope in the same direction and believe in each other, we can do this ... now its on the underclassmen to carry this into next year."
Peabody 24 Saugus 0
at Coley Lee Field, Peabody
Saugus (2-5) 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Peabody (5-1) 0 14 7 3 -- 24
P - Kyle Maglione 10 run (Joe Swanton kick)
P - Brandon Pszenny 4 pass from Shea Lynch (Swanton kick)
P - Maglione 1 run (Swanton kick)
P - Swanton 25 FG
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Saugus — Sal Franco 16-70, Kyle Surrette 4-18, Mark MacEachern 1-0, Novell Omopruyi 1-(-4), Donovan Clark 3-(-11); Peabody — Shea Lynch 5-34, Kyle Maglione 6-29, Jonathan Teixeira 2-23, Cam Cuzzi 13-18, Colin Ridley 2-7, Jordan Thompkins 2-5, Dom Annese 1-(-1), Jack O'Hara 1-(-3).
PASSING: Saugus — Clark 1-5-7-0-2; Peabody — Lynch 8-16-135-1-0, Teixeira 1-1-1-0-0.
RECEIVING: Saugus — Dom Calder 1-7; Peabody — Brandon Pszenny 4-79, O'Hara 2-35, Eli Batista 2-21, Maglione 1-1.