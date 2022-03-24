Basketball

The 7th grade girls basketball team from Peabody completing in the River Valley Travel Basketball League recently completed an undefeated 18-0 regular season and won their division. Pictured are: Standing from left to right: Assistant Coach Paul Kassis, Assistant Coach John Kourtelidis, Ava Daniel, Mykenna Mastrocola, Emma Wardle, Sophia Kassis, Skylar Ross, Isabella Kassis, Head Coach Tom Reopell; Kneeling from left to right: Alanys Fuentes, Lola Selvage, Charlotte Bamford, Paisley Cogliano, Alexandra Kourtelidis, Jerilee Perello.

