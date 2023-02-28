PEABODY — No one outside the Peabody High boys basketball team’s bench will ever know what head coach Thad Brougton drew up for the last shot of Tuesday night’s Division 1 preliminary round state tournament game.
Moments after calmly canning three free throws to complete a 22-point comeback and tie the score, Medford fouled on Peabody’s inbounds pass. Both teams were in the bonus, rendering whatever play Broughton cooked up moot as junior Raphel Laurent strode to the free throw line with 3.2 seconds left on the clock.
In front of a packed and raucous section of student fans, Laurent made one of two to send Peabody to a thrilling 67-66 victory — its first in the boys basketball playoffs in 19 years.
“That place was going nuts,” Broughton said.
Now 16-5, the Tanners advance to face No. 12 Xaverian on the road in Westwood on Friday.
No. 44 seed Medford (14-7) gave the hosts everything they could possibly handle over the last 13 minutes of Tuesday’s game action. Its advantage in the fourth quarter alone was 24-10; the Mustangs closed the game on a 37-16 run that erased a 22-point deficit.
“It was so loud in there,” said Tanner junior guard Anthony Forte, whose 28 points led all scorers. “Raphel’s been clutch for us all year ... it just feels awesome to win a playoff game. That was coach’s first and we wanted it for him.”
Senior captain Sam Orcutt made four triples for Medford and totaled 21 points, making three from the line with absolutely no hesitation with 4.4 seconds on the clock. Anthony Teixeira-Kugler scored 22 for the visitors (16 in the second half) and Justin Marino had 21 of his own. Those three players had 66 of Medford’s 67 points.
“You have to credit Medford for the way they played in that second half,” said Broughton, Peabody’s head coach since the 2011-12 season. “That’s an unbelievable comeback and an unbelievable game.”
It appeared Peabody would escape even in the late four minutes. Shea Lynch mad e a 3-pointer to restore Peabody’s double-digit lead with 5:30 to go, but Medford kept coming. Johnny Lucas walked in for a layup to make it a three-point lead (66-63), and before that Forte made come clutch free throws at the same end of the floor where Laurent would win it just over a minute later.
“The place was going crazy. I just try to block it all out and stay calm,” said Forte. “That’s the craziest game I’ve ever played in.”
Standout defense helped the Tanners build that 22-point lead. Senior guard Nathan Braz gave his team a big lift with numerous steals and 11 points off the bench, while Laurent totaled 15 with two blocks and a few key swipes.
Forte really heated up from the floor in the second quarter, when Peabody scored more points (26) than it did in the entire second half (25).
Medford also made half-court three-points at the end of both the first and second quarters, two circus shots that ultimately helped close the gap.
“What a wild game,” said Broughton, whose team was hampered by foul trouble and perhaps a bit of offensive tentativeness as Medford mad its push. “There were some mental errors that hurt us, but the key was our seniors hung together.”
Danny Barrett (4 points) and Lynch (6 rebounds, 2 blocks) are the squad’s captains. They’ll will both be playing football at Endicott College. It’s a bit of serendipity that they’ve led the Tanner boys basketball program to its most wins (16) in 21 years — when Endicott men’s head coach Kevin Bettencourt ran the floor to the tune of 20 victories.
“A win is a win,” Barrett said. “We’ll take it any way we can get it.”
Peabody’s boys basketball program hadn’t won a state playoff since 2004, losing 11 in a row. They’d only hosted one in that span ... a 2014 loss to these same Mustangs, oddly enough.
“It’s been a long time,” said Broughton. “I wanted it more for my guys than for me. I told them that before the game. I’m so happy we held on and got it for them.”
Peabody 67, Medford 66
Division 1 preliminary round at Peabody High
Medford 13 12 17 24 66
Peabody 16 26 15 20 67
Statistics
Medford: Lu 1-0-2, Orcutt 6-6-21, Teixeira-Kugler 6-7-22, Randazzo 0-0-0, Marino 10-1-21, Weekes 0-0-0. Totals 23-14-66.
Peabody: Laurent 6-1-15, Forte 11-3-28, Barrett 2-0-4, Lucas 1-0-2, Lynch 2-0-5, Braz 5-0-11, O’Hara 1-0-2. Totals 28-4-67.
Three-pointers: M, Orcutt 4, Teixeira-Kugler 3; P, Forte 3, Laurent 2, Braz, Lynch.
Halftime score: P, 42-25
Records: M, 14-7; P, 16-5.