CAMBRIDGE — As Peabody High boys basketball coach Thad Broughton put it following his team’s Div. 1 preliminary round loss at Cambridge on Tuesday night, “Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to the other team.”
That was about the only explanation Broughton had for a Cambridge squad that erupted from deep in the opening half, building a substantial halftime lead and hanging on down the stretch for an 82-66 win over their former Greater Boston League rivals.
The host Falcons drilled 10 triples in the first half alone, scoring 50 points in those first two frames to build a 20-point halftime advantage. Peabody battled back after the break, limiting the 3-balls and finding some offense, but the lofty deficit ultimately proved too much as the season came to a close.
“They were absolutely on fire,” said Broughton. “We switched into different defenses but they were just on fire from downtown. The shooting display was phenomenal and for any team to shoot like that, they’re gonna be tough to beat.”
Cambridge got going early and often, racing out to a quick 19-5 lead and holding a 25-12 edge after one quarter. The Falcons hit five threes in that first frame and five more in the second, six of which came from senior sharpshooter Aidan Olivier Louis.
Olivier Louis was virtually unconscious from distance, pulling with confidence and swishing them home possession after possession. His first shot of the second half, fittingly another triple, put him over 1,000 points for his career and he finished with a game-best 30 points.
After intermission, the game could’ve went one of two ways: either Cambridge was going to continue to pour it on from beyond the arc and sprint to a blowout triumph, or Peabody was going to clamp down, make a run and put a little scare in the hosts.
Fortunately for the Tanners, it was the latter that unfolded.
Led by some terrific shooting from senior captain Colin Berube (team-high 22 points with five threes) and tremendous all-around play from junior Shea Lynch, Peabody came out in the second half and grinded its way back. The visitors cut the deficit to as little as 11 late in the fourth and never let it balloon past 20.
“What I’m really proud of is our guys did not quit,” said Broughton. “We didn’t hang our heads and we made a nice comeback and a couple of times we threatened to get it into single digits. We were right there in the third and fourth quarters so that’s a credit to our guys.”
Lynch in particular was a clear catalyst in the fight, scrapping defensively, crashing the boards with a purpose and executing some impressive individual drives to the hoop. He finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals despite battling foul trouble in the second half.
Luke Roan, one of just three seniors on the team, also turned in a solid performance, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Fellow senior Nick Soper was heavily involved, finishing with a team-high six assists.
Broughton will certainly miss his three seniors, but believes the future is in good hands as he returns a solid group of underclassmen while also getting one more year out of the workhorse Lynch.
“We have a nice core coming back but with that being said, it’s going to be very difficult to replace those three graduating seniors,” he said. “It’s a challenge for the returning guys to see who’s going to step into those roles, but we do have some nice young players and I think the future of the program is bright.”
Cambridge 82, Peabody 66MIAA Division 1 preliminary round at Cambridge Rindge & Latin Cambridge: Peter Loutzenhiser 5-2-15, Aidan Olivier Louis 11-1-30, Jarrod Jones 2-0-5, Troy Miller 2-1-7, Remy Williams-Gerard 3-0-6, Lyrice Martin 1-1-3, Tony Tabor 3-1-7, Jeffery White 3-3-9. Totals: 30-9-82.
Peabody: Anthony Forte 0-4-4, Nick Soper 1-2-4, Shea Lynch 8-1-18, Colin Berube 7-3-22, Luke Roan 7-1-16, Danny Barrett 1-0-2. Totals: 24-11-66.
Halftime: 50-30, Cambridge
3-pointers: C —Olivier Louis 7, Loutzenhiser 3, Miller 2, Jones; P — Berube 5, Lynch, Roan.
Records: C — 12-9; P — 13-8