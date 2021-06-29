This spring's Northeastern Conference All-Conference boys and girls track teams had more than a smattering of Carolina blue, white and navy blue on them.
The athletes from Peabody Veterans Memorial High school dominated both lists as the conference announced its annual All-Conference and all-star squads, based on the top times and distances during the outdoor season in each event.
BOYS
As the Northeastern Conference regular season champions, Peabody had six individuals earn All-Conference accolades in Daviel Canela (100), Shaun Conrad (400), Joel Lisoma (400 hurdles), Brandon Glass (shot put), Peter Gardikas (discus) and Shea Lynch (javelin). The Tanners also had two relay squads honored: the 4x100 of Canela, Eli Batista, Gabriel Delacruz and Colin Ridley; and the 4x400 foursome of Tyler Surman, Michael Perez, Logan Tracia and Conrad.
Peabody's legendary Fernando Braz was named NEC North Coach of the Year.
The Northeastern Conference North MVP was Jaichaun Jones of Beverly, an All-Conference selection for his blistering times in the 200 meters. Panther teammate Brady Trask joined him as an All-Conference pick in the long jump.
Marblehead saw both Loeden Rodrigues (2-mile) and Ciro Martin Sotos (800) chosen for All-Conference as well as its 4x800 relay of Martin Sotos, Ryan Thompson, Rodrigues and Peter Clifford. Masconomet was represented by Sebastian Gilligan (mile) and Stephen Nalesnik (110 meters), while Swampscott's Joey Do (triple jump) and Saugus' Jarod DeSousa (high jump) were also picked.
The boys NEC North all-stars included Trevor Strauss, Ben McKiernan and Domenic Scalese of Peabody; Grant Eastin and Liam Ouellette of Beverly; Devon Testa and Cam Heafitz of Marblehead; Sasha Kessel and Simon Berents of Masconomet; and Aidan McMaster of Swampscott.
Locals on the NEC South all-star team were Luke Llewellyn, William Sheehan and Ryan McHale of champion Danvers; Joseph Wong of Salem; and Luke Walkama, Andrew Coelho and co-South MVP Will Kenney of Gloucester. Dave Coleman of Gloucester was named NEC South Coach of the Year.
GIRLS
Peabody's Arlene Davila was named the NEC's Most Valuable Player for her outstanding performances in the discus. She was joined on the All-Conference team by Tanner teammates Savanna Vargas (100 meters), Jolene Murphy (200 meters), Sadai Headley-Mawasi (400 meters), Sarah Divasta (mile) and Aaliyah Alleyne (javelin). The Tanners also had two All-Conference relay teams: the 4x100 with Vargas, Headley-Mawasi, Ava D'Ambrosio and Murphy; and the 4x800 quartet of DiVasta, Cailyn Buckley, Kyra Buckley, and Samantha Simmons.
The league champions saw Fernando Braz chosen again as the NEC Girls Outdoor Track Coach of the Year.
Beverly was represented on the All-Conference team by Mia Kasperowicz in the 2-mile and Mackenzie Gilligan in the high jump. Danvers also had two representatives in NEC South MVP Haley Murphy (400 hurdles) and Cali Abbatessa (shot put), as did Masconomet with Sarah Aylwin (long jump) and Charlotte Losee (triple jump). Marblehead's Devin Whalen (100 hurdles) and Gloucester's Caelie Patrick (800 meters) were also named All-Conference, as was Gloucester's 4x400 relay team of Rumi Thomas, Mackay Brooks, Patrick and Darcy Muller.
The NEC North girls all-stars included Gina Mariniello, Yosemery Batista and Lindsey Wilson of Peabody; Greta Mowers and Olivia Guerriero of Masconomet; Cate Trautman and Claire Tips of Marblehead; Kylie McCarthy of Beverly; and Olivia King of Swampscott.
NEC South all-stars included local selections Katie Walfield and Emma Eagan of Danvers; Sierra Clawson of Salem; and Ella Young and Madison Lawler of Gloucester, the league champions. Tom Walsh was picked as the NEC South Coach of the Year.