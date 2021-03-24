The Peabody boys and girls track teams suited up for the second time this season on Wednesday, each taking down NEC rival Gloucester in impressive fashion.
On the girls side, the Tanners cruised to a 74-11 triumph; but their male counterparts faced a bigger challenge en route to a down-to-the-wire 46-40 victory.
It all came down to the 4x400 relay for Peabody, as Tyler Surman, Joel Lisoma, Shawn Conrad and Logan Tracia ran an impressive 3:39.9 to edge out Gloucester (3:50.7) and earn the final five points of the afternoon for the win.
“It was really a chess match the whole entire way,” said Peabody head coach Fernando Braz. “(Gloucester) is extremely well coached and a very strong team overall, and we wanted to be competitive. I think the events we were supposed to win we did, and the events they were supposed to win they did. We were hoping it would come down to the relay and that’s exactly what happened.”
Surman, who ran the first leg of that victorious relay squad, had himself a tremendous day overall, finishing in second in the 300 by the slimmest of margins. He crossed the finish line in 38.2 seconds, just two tenths of a second behind winner Kai DeGuzman, in what Braz called a “classic race.”
In the shot put, Brandon Glass was his usual self, throwing 46-5 1/2 feet to come out on top. Lisoma won the hurdles in 8.25, Gabe DeLacruz finished first in the 55 (7.06), Tracia was tops in the 1,000 (2:53.5) and Adam Abdulghani was first in the mile (4:56.9) and teammate Josh Trelegan finished second (5:08.4).
In addition, Conrad was third in the 300 to add to his strong performance in the relay, while Adam Farhat was second in the shot put (36-10 1/4) and Gabe Gitonga managed second in the 2-mile (11:00).
Overall, it was an outstanding afternoon for the still unbeaten Tanners.
“I’m very proud of our team. We’re very fortunate to come out on top tonight and much of that credit goes to the kids,” said Braz. “In every event, any point you could get was huge, and we managed to finish strong with an impressive time in the relay.”
As for the girls, they turned in a dominant performance led by a number of victories across the board. Aaliyah Alleyne was first in the high jump (5-0) and hurdles (9.52); Arlene Davila won the shot put (33-10 1/2) with Trinity Cabrera and Jessica Richards right behind her in second and third.
In the 55 dash, Sadai Headley-Mawasi cruised to first in a time of 7.42; Dado Nasso took the 300 (43.9), followed closely by Amber Kiricoples (46.6) in second; McKayla Fisher (1:51.6) and Lauren Leggett (2:02.9) went 1-2 in the 600; Sarah Divasta won the 1,000 (3:21.4); and Leah O’Neill took the mile (6:21.8). Chloe Toda rounded out the first place finishes by winning the 2-mile in 14:27.