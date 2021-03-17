BOXFORD — The high school 'indoor' track season kicked off at Masconomet on Wednesday afternoon, and the weather gods couldn't have been kinder to the eager student athletes.
Sun shined over the school's football field, as the Chieftains and visiting Peabody High went toe to toe on the outdoor surfaces in what was the first competitive track event in over a year for most athletes.
By the time the final event wrapped up, it was the Tanners who earned victories on both the boys (52-34) and girls (66-20) sides.
But if there was one thing both teams could agree upon, it was that the simplicity of returning to action meant much more than win or lose.
"Obviously running indoor events outdoors is a little bit of a challenge, but we had a beautiful day, probably one of the best days we could've had," said Masco girls coach Scott Marcoulier. "Originally they were planning on doing virtual meets and I'm just glad they came to their senses. If we can play football we can run a track meet outside and spread out and be distant. It was a great first day and hopefully we just get better as the season goes on."
While the Lady Chieftains came up short, they still garnered some impressive performances along the way. Maggie Sturgis was victorious in the 1,000, finishing in a time of 3:38.9 to edge out Peabody's Branae Craveiro. Masco also took the 4x400 relay with a time of 5:04.5.
In addition, Cecily Paglierani snared a second place finish in the 300 with a time of 46.3, while Jenna Lindsay (600), Sarah McVey (mile), Lana Crosson (2 mile), Angelina Zepaj (55 dash), Brooke Saumsiegle (55 hurdles), Bryn Cohen (high jump) and Abigail Baxter (shot put) all finished third in their respective events.
"Overall it was a good first day for the kids," added Marcoulier. "I was very pleased with how everybody ran for the first time. We had a lot of kids that hadn't run an event before and we also picked up some athletes from basketball and some other sports because of the Fall 2 season, so that's been great."
As for the victorious Peabody girls, a number of first place finishes led the charge.
Aaliyah Alleyne won the high jump (5-0) and 55 hurdles (10.1), Arlene Davila took the shot put (35-10), Savanna Vargas (7.46) and Ava Ambrosio (8.2) went first and second in the 55 dash, Sadai Headley-Mawasi won the 300 (40.9), Amber Kiricoples was first in the 600 (1:49.9), Sarah Divasta took the mile (5:49.4) and Leah O'Neill won the 2-mile (13:37).
On the boys side it all came down to the high jump, where Joel Lisoma cleared 5-foot-2 to give his team the outright triumph. Lisoma and the Tanners went on to win the final event of the day to boot, taking first in the 4x400 relay by a narrow margin (3:44.0 to Masco's 3:45.4).
It was a terrific day overall for Lisoma, who also won the 55 hurdles in a speedy time of 8.72.
"He's just a very solid performer," said Peabody assistant coach and former athletic director Phil Sheridan. "He hasn't practiced the high jump yet this season, so my sage advice was just jump as high as you can, and he did that. He gets it; he's a triple jumper in the spring and we needed somebody to fill in and he did a great job. I think we can probably expect higher heights from him later this season."
Lisoma, a senior, added that just being back out there and being able to help his team come out on top was truly a dream come true.
"To be honest, it feels amazing," he said. "Just that they gave us another chance to actually run outdoors and especially for me, I'm a senior, and for them to actually think about taking it away from us would've been the worst thing that ever happened. I'm blessed that we're allowed to have our season and this team will continue to succeed in the future. Today was just a great victory for all of us and for Tanner nation."
Also winning events for the Tanners was Brandon Glass in the shot put (47-10.5), Tyler Surman in the 300 (38.3), Logan Tracia in the 1,000 (2:57.6) and Adam Abdulghani in the mile (5:06.6).
Masco got strong performances from Jack Lindsay (first place in the 55 dash, 6.97), Liam Quinlan (first in the 600, 1:37.8), Sebastian Gilligan (first in the 2-mile, 10:28.12), Steven Nalesnik (second in the high jump and 55 hurdles), Nate Collins (second in the 300) and James Toleos (second in the 1,000).