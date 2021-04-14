The Peabody boys track squad has impressed throughout the makeshift Fall 2 'indoor' campaign. And Wednesday afternoon's season finale against Danvers was the icing on the cake.
Led by some consistent performances across the board, the Tanners earned a 51-35 win over their rivals to close out the year. They'll now have a short layoff before the spring season commences in less than two weeks.
"When you look at everything, we don't get many wins but we're just able to stop the bleeding in any one event with our depth," said Peabody head coach Fernando Braz, his team wrapping up the year at 4-1. "Our second and third place finishers just kept improving all year and they were really a big reason that we were able to win today."
Although the meet certainly came down to those monumental second and third places, the Tanners still managed to grab some impressive wins along the way.
Brandon Glass heaved a personal best 48 feet in the shot put to take first place, while sophomore Adam Farhat was second with a toss of 36-2 feet. In the hurdles, Joel Lisoma closed out a terrific season with a first place time of 8.46 seconds.
Daviel Canela added a win in the dash (6.7 seconds), Tyler Surman was first in the 300 (38.5), Logan Tracia snared top honors in the mile (5:03.8) and Adam Abdulghani came out on top in the 2-mile.
In the 300 in particular, Surman was joined by teammates Cameron Collins and Shaun Conrad in second and third, giving the Tanners some much needed points to seal the deal.
"The 300 was the turning point in the meet," said Braz. "They're just such a solid trio there, it's really exciting."
On the other side, Danvers did its best to remain within striking distance and had some tremendous performances of their own along the way.
Freddie Poussard made a splash in the high jump, clearing 5-feet-10-inches to snare top honors. His teammates, Jacob Rearon and Dan Vatousios were close behind in second and third. In the 1,000, Luke Liewellyn grabbed first in a speedy time of 2:51.2 as the lone other winner for Danvers.
"We were a little disappointed today with some of our performances but in many ways this was like a preseason leading into the spring," said Danvers boys coach Tom Walsh. "I think we're in a good place moving forward.
"We were pretty fortunate our schedule was super competitive and we really lucked out with a lot of close meets, and really good weather — better than anyone could've expected. So overall it was a successful year."
While Peabody won the 2-mile, Walsh was particularly impressed with his team's efforts in said race. TJ Glowik was second in a time of 10:05.6 while Kevin Rogers finished third in 10:25.9. Each runner put pressure on Peabody's Abdulghani, resulting in a speedy finish for each of the top three runners.
In the hurdles, Zach Zoladz grabbed second in 9.1 seconds and earned praise from Walsh following the meet.
"Zach's come a long, long way," said Walsh. "Today's second place was huge and he's just made strides all season long."
Mekonnen Eon's second place finish in the mile (5:10.9) also stood out, as did teammate Brendan McDonald's third place (5:26.8) in the same race.
###
On the girls side, Peabody rolled to a 68-18 finish behind a number of first place finishers.
Aaliyah Alleyne was a double-winner once again in the high jump (5-2) and hurdles (9.7); Arlene Davila was first in the shot put (35-11 1/2), Savanna Vargas was first in the 55 dash (7.2), Jolene Murphy won the 300 (40.9), Samantha Simmons took first in the 1,000 (3:29.3) and Sarah Divasta was tops in the mile (5:34.3).
But perhaps the performance of the day went to standout Sadai Hadley-Mawasi in the 600. Normally a competitor in the dash, 300 and 4x400 relay, Hadley-Mawasi tried her hand in a new event and yielded excellent results, topping worthy competitor Haley Murphy by just over 3 seconds (1:40.3 to Murphy's 1:43.7) for a thrilling triumph.
"That was the first ever 600 for Sadai," said Braz. "We talked about it a couple of days ago and said that she's held her own during the season in her usual events but we wanted to stretch her out a bit so to speak. She took the challenge and ran a very intelligent race and both her and Murphy were tremendous. It came down to the last 150 and I thought that from the girls side, that was the race of the meet. Both girls will be in the top echelon of the state in terms of the 600."
Peabody also got second place finishes from Lyndsey Wilson in the high jump, Jessica Richards in the shot put, Ava D'Ambrosio in the dash, Dado Nasso in the 300, Kyra Buckley in the 1,000 and Leah O'Neill in the 2-mile. Sophomore and first year varsity competitor Cailyn Buckley also had a nice performance in the mile, finishing in third place in a time of 5:55.6.
For the Danvers girls, which wrap up the season at 3-2, Emma Eagan was the lone winner, crossing the finish line of the 2-mile in 12:54.6. Haley Murphy (600), Jordan Ortins (hurdles) and Courtney Hinchion (mile) added second place finishes for the Falcons, while Cali Abbatessa (shot put), Lauren Ahern (55 dash), Mikayla Shaffaval (300), Olivia Viel (1,000) and Catie Nemeskal (2-mile) snared third places.
Head coach Jeffrey Bartlett was also pleased with the numerous PR's set by Danvers' competitors on the day, including both Abbatessa (27-2 1/2) and Maggie Joly (22-1) in the shot put, as well as Katie Walfield and Ryley Crosby, who each ran under six minutes in the mile for the first time.