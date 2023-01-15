PEABODY — One of the more impressive things about this year's Peabody boys basketball team is their ability to compete at the same level regardless of their opponent.
Night in and night out they bring the same infectious energy to the court whether they're playing an NEC power like Beverly or Salem or a young, rebuilding squad like Bishop Fenwick. It's a mentality that's allowed them to remain mighty consistent throughout the first half of the season as they continue to pile up the wins.
Sunday's opponent happened to be those youthful yet competitive Crusaders, and the Tanners took care of business to earn a 67-43 road victory. Their relentlessness defensively was the difference, as Peabody forced numerous turnovers that led to some easy buckets on the other end.
"Whenever Peabody and Fenwick get together it's always a good game and it's always fun. It was a really nice atmosphere today and I thought our guys responded well," said Tanners' head coach Thad Broughton, his team now 8-2 on the year. "It was a tight game after the first quarter and we had to make some adjustments. We put an emphasis on getting some steals and getting in some passing lanes and I thought things opened up a little bit."
While the final score suggests it was a runaway victory for the Tanners from start to finish, they did face some adversity in the early stages of the contest.
Fenwick (1-9) scored the first two buckets of the game and it remained close at the end of the first quarter, with Peabody leading 23-15.
But the visitors opened things up in the second thanks to an effective full court press and trap up top in the halfcourt, which almost immediately caused issues for the Crusaders. Raphel Laurent (20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals) then got loose for three of his five triples in the decisive second frame, while A.J. Forte (23 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals) also splashed home a pair of 3-balls.
By halftime, Peabody had increased it's advantage to 20 points, taking a 43-23 lead into the break.
"I thought Danny Barrett (9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals) made some really nice hustle plays and Vin O'Hara (4 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals) kept the ball alive a few times and it allowed for a couple extra buckets that we wouldn't normally get," said Broughton. "Then I thought Raphel and Anthony (Forte) started to heat up which really helped us."
Peabody began the third without starting swingman Shea Lynch, who was forced to leave the game in the opening half after rolling his ankle. But O'Hara stepped in and the Tanners didn't miss a beat.
They proceeded to out-score the hosts 18-3 in the third to build a substantial 61-26 lead and never looked back. By the time the final buzzer sounded, the Tanners had held Fenwick's leading scorer James Meklis to just 12 points after he torched them from beyond the arc in the first meeting earlier this season.
"Meklis hit eight threes against us last game, he was phenomenal," said Broughton. "So we knew coming in that we had to really keep an eye on him. He's a really, really good basketball player and he has a very bright future for sure."
John Kennedy (6 points) played well on both sides of the floor for Fenwick in defeat, as did James Vahey (10 points). Peabody, which swiped 17 steals on the day, also got some strong contributions from Nathan Braz and Ruddy DeJesus.
Peabody 67, Bishop Fenwick 43
at Bishop Fenwick High School
Peabody (8-2): Nathan Braz 2-0-4, Raphel Laurent 7-1-20, A.J. Forte 8-3-23, Vin O'Hara 0-1-1, Danny Barrett 4-1-9, Shea Lynch 2-0-5, Shaun Caruolo 0-2-2, Yanni Pappas 0-2-2, Ruddy DeJesus 2-0-4. Totals: 25-10-67.
Bishop Fenwick (1-9): James Meklis 3-5-12, Nate Allder 2-1-5, Kurtis Bruch 1-0-2, Brady Jenkins 0-1-1, Ben Zaniboni 1-0-2, William Perillo 1-0-2, John Kennedy 2-2-6, James Vahey 5-0-10, Quinn Stockman 2-0-4. Totals: 17-9-43.
Halftime: 43-23, Peabody
3-pointers: P — Laurent 5, Forte 4, Lynch; BF — Meklis.