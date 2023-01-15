Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected.