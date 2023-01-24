DANVERS — The Peabody High boys basketball team’s relentless on ball pressure from baseline to baseline has been their calling card all season. Tuesday night in Danvers, that intensity and commitment to defense was simply too much for an undermanned Falcons’ team to handle.
The Tanners used a huge second quarter, highlighted by a number of steals and ensuing layups, to blow things open en route to a 77-43 win.
The Northeastern Conference victory moved the Tanners to 10-2 on the season as they reached a goal of theirs by officially securing a spot in the Division 1 state tournament.
“That was our mission coming into tonight, and we’re happy with that,” said Peabody head coach Thad Broughton. “Our next goal is to continue to play really good basketball down the stretch, and we have some really tough games coming up. So we’re definitely going to be challenged.”
What started as a competitive, grind-it-out-type game quickly turned into a rout by halftime.
Jacob Wescott (9 points, 3 rebounds) knocked down three of his first five shots, including a pair of baseline jumpers, to help the Falcons remain within striking distance after one quarter (17-9). But behind another tremendous defensive effort, the Tanners opened the floodgates in the second quarter to seize a 48-15 lead at the break.
Senior guard Nate Braz was the catalyst during Peabody’s decisive run, knocking down four first half triples and a number of other timely buckets on his way to 19 first half points. He added five steals and four assists and attacked the basket with a purpose.
“I thought Nate had his best game of the season by far,” Broughton said of Braz, who finished with a career-high 23 points. “He hit some big shots in that first half to get us that lead. He was just phenomenal.”
With Braz splashing triples and the like with consistency, that took some of the pressure off A.J. Forte (18 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals) and Raphel Laurent (8 points, 3 steals), the team's top two leading scorers. Braz has been a key bench player all season, but for him to explode in this way offensively only made things that much easier for Peabody.
With the game seemingly out of reach heading into the third quarter, Danvers was able to get some things going offensively against the Tanners’ second unit. The Falcons utilized their reserves as well, getting some nice moments out of sophomore guards Kevin Ahearn and Zachary Calabro.
Aris Xerras powered Danvers with 11 points and nine rebounds while Quinton Shairs had six points.
The hosts were playing without standout guard Deryn Lanphere, who will miss the remainder of the season with a broken ankle.
“I think we’ve always struggled against pressure. We know that’s one of our weaknesses,” said Danvers head coach Chris Timson. “We don’t have a true point guard, so it’s kind of hard to try to find someone to facilitate the offense. But I think every team has had trouble against (Peabody’s) pressure. That’s probably the best pressure I’ve seen since Lynn English was in the conference.”
Peabody, which finished with 21 steals while forcing a number of other turnovers, also got nine points and three assists from Danny Barrett. In all, 11 Tanners found their way into the scoring column.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
Peabody 77, Danvers 43
at Danvers High School
Peabody (10-2): Nate Braz 9-1-23, Raphel Laurent 4-0-8, A.J. Forte 8-0-18, Vin O’Hara 0-1-1, Danny Barrett 4-0-9, Johnny Lucas 2-0-4, Shea Lynch 1-0-2, Shaun Ceruolo 2-0-5, Yanny Pappas 1-0-3, John Minichillo 1-0-2. Totals: 32-2-77
Danvers (3-9): Jacob Wescott 4-1-9, Johnny DiTomaso 1-0-2, Quinton Shairs 2-2-6, Travis Voisine 1-0-2, Kevin Ahearn 2-0-5, Michael Kasprzak 2-0-4, Aris Xerras 5-0-11, Zachary Calabro 1-2-4. Totals: 18-5-43.
Halftime: 48-15, Peabody
3-Pointers: P — Braz 4, Forte 2, Barrett, Ceruolo, Pappas; D — Ahearn.