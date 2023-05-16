PEABODY — Beverly High boys lacrosse coach Matt Riordan summed it up succinctly after his team lost to host Peabody, 8-6, under the lights Monday night.
"They wanted it more than we did," said Riordan. "We couldn't put the ball in the net when we needed to. Peabody really needed this one ... but we did, too."
Now with two games remaining in the regular season, the Tanners (8-8) must win one to officially qualify for the Division 1 state tournament.
Tanner captain Matt Bettencourt had a huge night with four goals and two assists, scoring his 100th career point in the process. He now has 35 goals and 17 assists for 52 points. Fellow captain Danny Barrett was the set up man with three helpers.
"Danny and I work well together," said Bettencourt. "He's always feeding me. He gave me a pass near the end of the game, but my shot went off the post."
It was a big night for Peabody, and the players showed a lot of emotion right from the start. Goalie Aiden Haight was back in the net for the first time since suffering a broken wrist earlier in the season and finished with 18 big saves.
"Goalie hadn't been a problem for us because (sophomore) Antonio Anzalone did a great job filling in, but it's nice to start getting guys back healthy — especially at this time of the season," said Peabody's first-year head coach, Jason Marshall. "We also got starting defenseman Trot Smith back after missing a few games because of illness.
"This was a very exciting game, back and forth," he added. "Lacrosse is a game of runs, and we had a big one late."
It was Senior Night at Coley Lee Field, and Peabody's 11 seniors presented flowers to their mothers before the game.
They came out strong from the start and capitalized on Panther penalties to score four man-up goals in the first half to take a 5-3 lead after 24 minutes. The home team had a 5-1 advantage earlier, but Beverly fought back to close the gap before intermission.
Connor Anezis broke a 5-5 tie and put the Tanners ahead for good with 4:36 remaining in the third quarter after taking a perfect pass from Barrett. Bettencourt notched his fourth goal in the opening minute of the fourth quarter and then set up Matt Lindstrom five minutes later for an 8-5 lead. Beverly defenseman Brad Griffin cut the lead to 8-6 with his second goal of the season to set up the wild finish with less than six minutes left..
"This was a big game for us, and there was a lot of emotion," said Marshall. "It's always great to win on Senior Night, and I like the way the kids played hard for 48 minutes."
The visitors gave it everything they had while needing two goals to tie, but Peabody's defense was up to the task as they killed off a 30 second penalty. Haight made a huge save on a shot by John Maloblocki in the final 30 seconds.
Matt Maloblocki led the Panthers (now 9-6) with three goals and now has 27 for the season. Mason Simpson had a goal and two assists.
Johnny Lucas scored a goal for the winners.