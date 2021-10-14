PEABODY — What started off as an ultra-competitive clash between two cross-city rivals turned into a runaway game for visiting Peabody on Thursday afternoon.
Taking on Bishop Fenwick on the turf behind the school, the Tanners boys soccer squad erupted for four second-half goals after taking a one-goal advantage into halftime, ultimately coming away with a convincing 7-2 triumph.
Peabody utilized its speed with a sound transition game, relentlessly pressuring the Crusaders and forcing them on their heels for much of the final 40 minutes. Victor Maciel was the main beneficiary of those tactics, scoring three goals and nearly adding a fourth to help his team climb closer to .500 at 5-6.
“We changed our formation today; we were playing a 4-5-1 and just weren’t generating offense,” said Peabody head coach Stan McKeen. “So last game we went to a 4-4-2 against Masco and played well in the second half, and today playing three up made a huge difference.
“Victor had a great game,” added McKeen. “He’s been sick for a week or two with a cold but he got that first goal today and it woke him up.”
Maciel wasted no time getting started, scoring about two minutes into action to put his team in front. Fenwick responded quickly, however, as Ryan Noci found himself in the box and punched home a loose ball just five minutes later to help his team draw even.
Then, at the 15 minute mark, Nathan Braz found the back of the net for Peabody after a nice cross from Ryan Alves to give the Tanners the lead for good. Maciel followed suit off a feed from Kyle Lobao, and they continued to pepper shots on net for the remainder of the half.
“Sometimes a game like that is dictated by being prepared and I have to do a better job of getting the boys a little better prepared pre-game,” said Fenwick head coach Julius Pertillar, his team now 3-5-4. “That’s why we were able to give up such easy goals in the beginning; I have to take responsibility for that.”
Fenwick did get one more goal before the half to make things interesting, as Keiron Murray blasted a laser of a shot top shelf, far post on the left side. But it was all Peabody after recess, as they ultimately wore down the Crusaders with good ball movement, crisp passing and that impressive transition game.
Maciel added his third and final marker early in the second half, heading one home off a corner kick from Matthew Calver. Nathan Braz then fired a rocket far post, top shelf to make it 5-2, while Frayluis Almote and Marc Ortiz added insurance scores late off of feeds from Calver and Hugo Coutinho, respectively.
While they weren’t always on the attack, Fenwick did have a number of opportunities to cut into the deficit down the stretch. Noci and Medhi Khemmich both played well in defeat, as did keeper Charlie Vu. Unfortunately, Vu took a ball to the face and was forced to leave the game in the second half; he had a number of impressive stops prior to the exit.
“Our inability to possess the ball (was big),” added Pertillar. “Soccer is a game of transitions but if you’re not able to possess the ball you’re going to be chasing and that’s what happened today. As a group we just have to work on our composure with the ball and read and understand the game a little bit better.”
