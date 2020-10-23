The Peabody boys soccer team did not play its scheduled game against Beverly High on Friday afternoon.
All signs point to the postponement being directly tied to a COVID-19 related issue, but when reached on Friday afternoon, both the school's athletic director, Bob Bua, and boys head soccer coach Stan McKeen were unable to comment on the matter.
The Tanners played Masconomet earlier this week, meaning the Chieftains may be negatively affected by the situation as well. As of Friday, no further announcements had been made.