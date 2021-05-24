PEABODY — What started out as a "burn the tape" type of game for the Danvers High baseball team turned into Peabody having to pull itself out of a potentially devastating fire.
The Tanners held on for a 12-7 win Monday afternoon at Bezemes Diamond, snapping the Falcons' four-game win streak in the process. The hosts led by a dozen early and were an out away from ending the game on the new National Federation of High Schools 10-run rule in the fourth, so seeing Danvers nearly get the tying run to the on-deck circle meant it wasn't exactly a banner day.
"We took our foot off the gas pedal and we got a little sloppy," said Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt, his team now 5-3. Still, the veteran boss was happy to see his team come out hot after dropping a pair of games to Gloucester last week; the Tanners put up crooked numbers in each of the first two frames and batted around while piling up seven in the second.
Sophomore third baseman Nick Villano had RBI in both of the big innings and three in only two plate appearances. Danvers (6-4) aided the Tanners by making six errors in that span, leading to a total of eight unearned runs.
"They helped us out, no question, but we also had some really good at-bats early in the game. I was glad to see us have a good approach after we lost on Friday," said Bettencourt, who saw Juan Tolentino set the tone with a leadoff stand-up triple in the first.
Jacob Palhares and Ryan Brunet both had 2-run singles in the second and Giovanni Guglielmo had two RBI on a bases loaded walk and a third inning sacrifice fly. The Tanners made good contact all afternoon and didn't make a single strikeout.
"A lot of guys drove in runs for us and it's good to see us taking advantage and putting the ball in play with guys on base," Bettencourt added.
Sophomore Michael Geissler was looking for a four-inning no-hitter in the fourth before Danvers' John Curran crushed an RBI double to right for his team's first hit. Tyler O'Neill added a single and Zack Hamel got him home as the Falcons stayed alive by getting within ten (at 12-3) by the end of the top of the fourth.
"Anytime you make more errors than you score runs you're not going to win. We weren't ready to play. You could tell by our body language early, we just weren't ready to go," said Falcons coach Sean Secodini.
Aidan Lanphere began the fourth with an infield single and Hamel drove in another. Nick Longo's 2-run single made it 12-7 as Geissler, who picked up the win, labored a bit in getting through the fifth with four hits allowed and six strikeouts. Evan DiLillo worked around a hit and a walk in the sixth and senior Dom Annese extinguished any hopes of a Danvers comeback with a clean seventh.
"With the pitch count rules, it's a checker game now where you have to set up your board for the week and be very careful about how you do things," Bettencourt said. "I knew I couldn't use Evan for more than 20 so he's available (Wednesday), and Dom couldn't throw so much that he couldn't come back Thursday (against Salem)."
Jackson Hennessey gave Danvers a huge lift out of the bullpen, throwing 4 1/3 and conceding only one run. He gave up only one hit (a single by Ryan Knight) to a Tanner line-up that had pounded out six others their first two times through the order.
"Peabody had a really good approach in those first two innings. They crushed some of those balls," Secondini said. "So for Jackson to come in and give us a chance to make a game out of this was huge. He's earned more opportunities now and that's what you want to see: Guys being ready for their moment."
Scotty Hurley also singled and scored for Peabody. For the Falcons, O'Neill reached three times and scored twice and Curran had a pair of runs and leadoff man Steve Reardon doubled.