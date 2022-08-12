Injuries have taken a toll on the Peabody Champions baseball team this summer, especially to its pitching staff.
But Champions continues to persevere, and after besting the Northeast Tides in four games of their best-of-5 semifinal series, they find themselves back in the North Shore Baseball League finals yet again.
There they’ll be facing the upstart Beverly Recs, who finished fifth in the regular season standings but shocked the four-time defending champions from Kingston, N.H. in a two-game quarterfinal sweep, then did the same to the North Shore Phillies, who won the regular season title and had take a 2-0 lead over the Recs before the Beverly outfit reeled off three straight wins to close out the series, including an emphatic 11-1 win in Game 5 Wednesday.
The best-of-7 series starts Friday at Twi-Field in Danvers at 7:30 p.m., home of Champions. They’ll also host Game 2 before the series switches to Cooney Field in Beverly, the Recs’ home diamond, for Games 3 and 4. If necessary, the teams will return to Twi-Field for Game 5, Cooney for Game 6, and a possible Game 7 back at Twi.
Champions finished the regular season at 16-8 (32 points), good for second place behind the Phillies. Manager Mike Giardi, who has led the team for the last two decades after Phil Mitchell convinced him to join the team in 1999 after his minor league baseball days were over, said his team, made up of both veterans and young standouts, has a lot of grinders, making this title run possible.
“We had to put people in different positions (because of injuries),” said Giardi. “What’s been good is now that AAU and Legion ball are done for the summer, young guys like Bobby Jellison from Salem and Nathen Ing from Saugus are helping us out. Nolan Hills from Danvers, who plays for Fitchburg State came in very quietly and worked hard. He’s been impressive and is our No. 4 hitter.
“Andrew O’Neill, who never played college ball (he was hockey player from Pingree and Salem State) is 40 years old and is still playing for us; Jon Cahill (a former Peabody High and UMass Lowell player who went on to manage a minor league team in the Midwest) is 44 and is, too. They’re both a big help along with (ex-St. John’s Prep standout) Zach Keenan, who is our DH.
“It’s good for the young kids to play with veterans who have had great careers. They can learn a lot.”
Both Cahill and Scott Weismann (a hard-throwing righty who played at Clemson and was drafted by the Chicago Cubs), who has a big arm and throws hard, have been a big help during the season, said Giardi. The three of them mix and match what they have on a given night to produce the best lineup possible.
Champions will be missing both John Doyle and Tyler Fitzgerald, who combined to throw over 55 innings this summer, for the finals with injuries. In their absence, Jellison and D.J. Pacheco (ex-of St. John’s Prep and the University of Richmond) have been solid filling in. Zach Begin, another former St. John’s Prep moundsman who went to pitch at Wheaton, has also come up big.
“Brian Marshall (Danvers/University of Southern Maine), Tyler Leavitt (Manchester/Southern Maine), Pete O’Connell (Bowdoin), Ing (Bentley), James McCarthy (Marblehead/Bowdoin), Marc Birbiglia (Suffolk), David Hoar (Peabody/UMass Lowell), Ethan Doyle (Salem/Salem State), and D. J. Brooks(St. John’s Prep/WPI) are some of the guys we’ve relied on,” said Giardi. “Ethan and Bobby (Jellison) got together and picked a guy off the other night with a key play that helped us win the semi-final series.”
The team has three good catchers in Matt Ploszay from Beverly/Bentley, Chris Mansour (Plymouth State), and Mike Mabee (Worcester State). During the regular season Cahill led the team in hitting with a .403 average, and Keenan had a .353 average.
For the Beverly Recs, Frankie DeOrio hit .309 during the regular season but has really headed up in the postseason, hitting the ball at a .471 clip. Teammate Mike Davis (.389) isn’t far behind, while Brandon Bingel — who hit .444 in the regular season with a pair of homers and 22 RB — is at .368 in the playoffs. Beverly’s Nick McIntyre and Alex Teal have assumed most of the mound duties during the postseason.
“We know we’ll be facing a very good team and will need everybody to step up,” said Giardi.
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN