BEVERLY — Top flight goaltenders have a knack for positioning themselves in places where the puck just seems to hit them automatically.
Whether is was intuition, years of practice, luck or a little bit of all three, Peabody sophomore Alyse Mutti put herself in that perfect position at the end of Saturday night's Northeastern Hockey League contest at Bourque Arena.
Host Beverly pressed for the tying goal but Mutti got herself in front of a blast teed off by freshman Meredith Johnston with 20 seconds to play and another off the stick of Bradie Arnold with 15 seconds left. The Tanners held on for a 2-1 victory over the Panthers, killing off a penalty in the last two minutes to win their ninth straight and improve to 12-2.
"Alyse was really on top of her game tonight," said Peabody coach Michelle Roach, whose netminder made 17 total saves. "Beverly has some really dangerous scorers and they tested her. This was one of her best games of the year."
It was 1-1 going into the third period and Beverly (8-5) was whistled for three minor penalties in that final frame. With some timely saves by junior goalie Megan McGinnity — a toe save on an Ava Buckley shot stood out and Peabody captain Hannah Gromko blasted another wide — the Panthers killed off the first two.
Peabody captain Penny Spack broke the tie with 7:22 remaining, however. Though the Panthers did an excellent job denying the blue line blasts the Tanners love to set up, Spack shimmied around a check and took a wrist shot closer from a closer distance. With a good screen in front by fellow captain Jenna DiNapoli, Spack's shot got through traffic and lit the lamp.
"Penny knows when to pick her spots and she's so good at making sure her shot doesn't get blocked," Roach said. "Beverly did a good job of packing the front and taking away what we like to do ... we had to get gritty and stick with it."
Senior Shea Nemeskal got Beverly in front early, crashing the net to deposit a Johnston rebound just 1:49 after the opening faceoff. The start was a message that Beverly, which hadn't beaten the Tanners in 12 straight going back to 2017, had come to make a mark.
"We play our game against everybody ... we're not going to change things up or back down," said Panther coach Matt Lampert. "We have a lot of respect for Peabody. That's a really good team. We work really hard and its great to see Shea setting the tone and going after those rebounds."
Sophomore Vanessa Steinmeyer made sure it was a short lived lead, however. The Tanner winger went to the crease in a similar fashion to her opponents' goal, poking in a Spack rebound to make it 1-1 just 17 seconds after the Beverly tally.
"Response and recovery," said Roach. "As a team, we talk about that all that time and it's really nice to see the third line go out and deliver on that."
No goals were scored in the middle period thanks largely to some excellent penalty killing by Beverly freshman defenseman Morgan Linskey and classmate Caroline Horn, who recovered and cut down a dangerous rush by speedy Peabody winger Catie Kampersal. The Panthers drew one power play in the second and DiNapoli was a one-woman wrecking crew on the PK for the Tanners.
Though the Tanners wound up 0-for-5 on the power play ahead of Wednesday's home showdown with unbeaten Winthrop (11-0), Roach was happy with the way her team moved the puck. She credited Beverly's discipline on the kill and McGinnity's timely saves.
"Their goalie played very well," said Roach. "I thought we had some good looks and she made the stops."
The Panthers went 0-for-3 on the advantage and got some good scoring bids from junior winger Halle Greenleaf. As good as the kill was, losing ten minutes of game action to the penalty box didn't help the upset bid.
"We do need to stay out the box," Lampert noted.
Peabody 2, Beverly 1
at Bourque Arena, Beverly
Peabody;1;0;1;2
Beverly;1;0;0;1
Scoring summary
First period: B, Shea Nemeskal (Meredith Johnston), 1:49; P, Vanessa Steinmeyer (Penny Spack), 2:06.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: P, Spack (Angela Fabbo), 7:38.
Saves: P, Alyse Mutti, 17; B, Megan McGinnity, 31.
Records: P, 12-2-0; B, 8-5-0.