Anyone that’s played for the Peabody High girls hockey or lacrosse teams in recent years is familiar with an Amanda Analogy.
Assistant coach Amanda Donahoe has a way with words. She’ll often find a creative way to get a message across to a player who has lost focus or otherwise needs to think about what she’s doing from a new perspective.
“For some reason I always end up on cars,” said Donahoe. “Speed bumps not stop signs is one I go to a lot. I talk a lot about windshield wipers, wiping the slate clean and seeing clearly after a bad shift or a tough play.”
Now those Amanda Analogies are going national.
Donahoe just wrapped up a stint as a mental performance coach at USA Hockey’s U-15 National Player Development Camp. Held at the University of Miami in Ohio, the camp brought some 200 of the best girls hockey players in the country born in the year 2008 together to train and showcase their skills for a variety of coaches.
As a mental performance coach, Donahoe’s job was to help the players understand how to grapple with stress and adversity both on and off the ice. Most of her lessons took place in a classroom setting for mental skills sessions. It was a mix of power-point presentations and sharing advice and strategies as well as breakout groups where the players could discuss the topics and reflect on how the concepts might play in their own experiences.
“They’re 15 right? So keeping them engaged is a big focus. You want to make it beneficial for them and also something they can pay attention to because these are long days of hockey,” explained Donahoe, who majored in psychology while playing hockey at St. Michael’s and is now a school psychologist.
Growing up in Wakefield, Donahoe played three sports at St. Mary’s Lynn and started coaching when she got out of college. When a mentor told her USA Hockey was looking for a mental skills coach for the camp, she jumped at the chance to combine her two passions.
“I love being a therapist and I love coaching. The chance to kind of combine those two things? That’s right in my comfort zone,” said Donahoe.
“Think of your mind as your most powerful muscle. If we train it the same way we train skating, stick handling and the on-ice stuff, we’re going to reach our full potentials.”
With a mix of structured and unstructured lessons, Donahoe encouraged the players to build self confidence and to “think about their why” to tap into what motivates them to put to much effort into the game they love. Other lessons included how to press the reset button after a tough shift, trying not to focus on comparing yourself to others and coping skills to all the mental hurdles modern students face in their high school years.
“Opening night I had to give a speech and I asked all the college coaches to raise their hands if they expected perfection on the ice. They all laughed and no one raised their hands,” Donahoe recalled. “It was just a good way to break the ice and show the girls that no one expects you to be perfect, to make no mistakes. It’s about how you respond to those mistakes.”
Though Donahoe didn’t do much on-ice coaching at this camp, which included over 30 girls from Massachusetts, she spent plenty of time watching the games and practices. Rather than her typical coaching experience, she was looking for slumps in body language, attitude, effort changes or other signs that players might be struggling with their mentality.
“A lot of the girls were able to reflect on that and many didn’t even realize they were kind of shutting down if they weren’t playing up to what they feel is their game,” Donahoe said. “We talked a lot about controlling attitude and effort; focusing on little thing that impact how you feel.”
Positive responses were on of the biggest talking points. The duality of developing both as an individual and in a team-first setting was also an important lesson.
“That’s a big belief USA Hockey holds and was one of my main points every main points every session,” Donahoe said. “A lot of them were getting to know each other for the first time so there was a lot about building team chemistry. It was a mix of group discussion and individual reflection.
“It was a really enjoyable week and something I’d love to do again. Mental skills are so important and I’d love to see it become a bigger and bigger part of the way educate kids and coach sports.”