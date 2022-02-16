PEABODY — Possess the puck, prevent an empty net goal, ring the disc around the board to get the defense moving and create an open shot — Marblehead's girls did everything right with its goalie pulled for an extra attacker in Wednesday's road bout with Peabody.
Except score the goal.
Goalie Audrey Buckley saved consecutive blasts from defenseman Hannah Tsouvalas and the Tanners held on for a 2-1 victory at McVann-O'Keefe Rink. Marblehead (6-11) trailed by two and nearly came all the way back after Sophie Zerilli broke the seal with 29 seconds to play. After a timeout, the Lady Headers manufactured two quality scoring chances that simply wouldn't go.
"We're definitely a little snakebit right now," said Marblehead coach Brittany Smith, whose team has dropped five in a row with only five goals scored over that span. "The girls played really hard and they did a good job setting up those last plays ... the puck just isn't finding the net."
Peabody (13-3-1) won its fourth straight and topped Marblehead in back-to-back games after taking a 4-2 decision last Sunday at Salem State. This meeting was a crisp affair with very few whistles and not a lot of offense. For large stretches of the second and third periods, Marblehead controlled the puck and generated 20 shots over the last 30 minutes after getting only five in the first.
"They're playing to get into the state tournament and they brought a sense of urgency that we didn't match," said Peabody coach Michelle Roach. "Brittany does a great job with that team and as we get to the end of the year, we have to make sure we're raising our game because every team will be playing desperate hockey."
Freshman Sarah Powers netted the game-winner with 1:30 left in the second period when she broke the scoreless tie. Freshman defenseman Leah Buckley sent Powers up the ice and she finessed her way by the Marblehead defense before driving to the net and finishing her 16th goal of the season (and sixth in the last three games).
"It was a beautiful goal," said Roach, "and it gave us the lift we needed at the right time."
Defenseman Penny Spack doubled the lead with 3:54 to play when she roofed one by goalie Lily Francoeur (24 saves) after Powers sent it back to Chloe Gromko, who slid it across for Spack to tee up.
Gromko and Leah Buckley both played very well defensively, with Gromko hustling back to take a prime scoring chance away from Marblehead sniper Elsa Wood. Winger Vanessa Steinmeyer also had a solid three-zone outing for the Tanners.
Marblehead, which got great play from center Hadley Wales and defenseman Tsouvals, got on the board on Zerelli's tip shot from a Lara Dolan blast. Teyah Fleming also earned an assist on the play.
Peabody 2, Marblehead 1
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Marblehead;0;0;1;1
Peabody;0;1;1;2
Scoring summary
First period: No scoring.
Second period: P, Sarah Powers (Leah Buckley), 13:30.
Third period: P, Penny Spack (Chloe Gromko, Powers), 11:02; M, Sophie Zerilli (Lara Dolan, Tayah Fleming), ppg, 14:33.
Saves: M, Lily Francoeur 24; P, Audrey Buckley 25.
Records: M, 6-11-0; P, 13-3-1.