PEABODY — How's this for pressure: Facing not one, but two bases loaded jams in your first varsity pitching appearance out of the bullpen.
Peabody sophomore Jariel Tolentino answered that bell Saturday morning and escaped both in Houdini-like fashion to help the Tanners hold off Swampscott, 5-4, at Bezemes Diamond.
The Tanners' starting shortstop, Tolentino was summoned to close with a two-run lead (5-3), the bases full and one out in the sixth. He recorded back-to-back strikeouts to get out of that jam, then maneuvered his way out of trouble in the seventh.
Jamie Ford led off with a single, Peabody committed an error and Nick Berube singled to load the bases. Ford scored on a wild pitch and the tying run moved up to third, but Tolentino once again got back-to-back strikeouts to nail down his first career save.
"Jari doesn't blink with pressure," said Tanner coach Mark Bettencourt, his team now 2-0. "He's a lot like his older brother Juan, my shortstop a few years ago ... he's good under pressure but he doesn't like to pitch. But we need to to clean up and he's good at it: He throws strikes with velocity and movement."
Junior Cam Connolly had a big day for the Tanners, earning the win by throwing the first five innings in a 2-hit, seven strikeout effort. He was a smash at the plate as well, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI.
After Swampscott (0-2) rallied to tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the fifth, Connolly led off with a double to see to it that his side regained control. Later in the inning with two outs, senior captain Ryan Brunet singled through the right side to plate Connolly and the Tanners added the insurance run they'd wind up needing on a balk.
Senior captain Sam Oliveri made a highlight running catch in center to end the fourth and also had three hits for the Tanners. The hosts had 11 in total: Brunet provided two, Reymi Andino had an RBI double after Connolly's 2-run double in the first for an early 3-0 lead and junior Mike Petro also singled.
"We had a lot of hard hit balls," Bettencourt said. "That's a big step in the right direction for us offensively."
Swampscott starting pitcher Quinn Fitzpatrick settled in nicely after the first. He was around the strike zone all morning, issuing only two walks in 4 2/3 innings of work and pitched his way out of a bases loaded jam in the fourth.
"Quinn gave us a chance," said Big Blue coach Joe Caponigro. "He may have had some jitters in the first and settled down after that. He kept us in the game and we had the opportunities to score."
Both teams are young: Swampscott had one senior in the starting lineup (right fielder Nick Paradise, who made a great diving catch to rob extra bases in the sixth) and Peabody started three 12th graders.
Connolly's quick work kept the Big Blue off balance in the early going and he didn't run until trouble until he walked a pair with two outs in the fifth. Swampscott took advantage of three straight Tanners errors (a dropped pop-up, an errant throw to second on a steal and a thrown away grounder) to get the game even at 3-3.
Junior captain Jason Bouffard singled for Swampscott while Connor Chiarello, Paraside, Ford (two runs) and Berube all had hits. Junior captain Will Roddy reached twice and knocked in the tying run.
"Right now its about finding the right mix," Caponigro said. "We're very young and getting used to those bright lights of varsity ball. We started three freshman (catcher Michael Collins, Connor Chiarello in center and third baseman Chase Groothius)."