PEABODY — The earlier the Peabody High girls hockey team scores a goal, the better it seems to play.
In Wednesday afternoon’s Division 1 playoff opener, the Tanners got on the board just 74 seconds after the opening faceoff. The early tally seemed propel the hosts, who turned in one of their most aggressive in their most impressive all-around performance of the season.
The No. 15 seeded Tanners routed 18th ranked Whitman-Hanson, 9-2, to advance to the Sweet Sixteen round of the statewide playoffs. Four skaters had goals and 11 had points as Peabody (16-4-1) scored its most goals of the year and most ever in a tournament game.
“Winning a playoff game as a senior feels completely different. You just feel ecstatic because coming into these games you never know if it’s going to end forever or if you’re going to go on,” said senior captain Catherine Sweeney, who handed out two assists and anchored the blue line.
“We came out with the mindset that no matter what the rankings are we have to play our best. We don’t want to lose and we don’t want the season to end.”
Peabody now awaits the winner of Friday’s first round game between No. 2 Arlington (18-1-1) and No. 31 Marblehead (8-12).
Catie Kampersal had that early goal for Peabody and Whitman-Hanson (11-10-0) drew even three minutes later on a nifty backhand move by Shea Kelleher. The Tanners responded as if the took the goal personally: freshman Sarah Powers steamed her way to a breakaway forehand-backhand tuck to restore the lead only two minutes later and the Tanners netted three more in a two minute span late in the period.
“It’s tournament hockey and you have to try and get to people early,” said Peabody coach Michelle Roach. “Tonight, it was early and often. I think our kids wanted to make a statement about the kind of team we have here.”
Freshman Shirley Whitmore had a pair of goals with one being a deflection of a blast from fellow ninth grader Chloe Gromko. Powers had two scored and two assists, freshman Vanessa Steinmeyer had two helpers, ninth grader Ava Buckley and her twin sister Leah played very well defensively. Freshman goalie Alyse Mutti earned the win with 16 saves in two periods of action to highlight a tremendous effort from the team’s Class of 2025.
“We have a lot of freshman in big roles and it was great to them step into a tournament atmosphere and play their best,” said Roach. “We kept things simple, played our game and we were able to showcase our depth.”
Upperclassmen like Hannah Gromko (two goals), Penny Spack (goal, assist) and Jenna DiNapoli (two assists) more than did their part, too. A junior winger, Gromko pumped home two power play goals on rebounds in the middle period and the Tanners led 7-1 after less than 20 minutes of play.
“We have a very diverse scoresheet. It’s all of our lines, not just one star. Everyone can contribute,” said Sweeney, who received her team’s bedazzled game puck as the top player in this playoff triumph.
“Cathy’s been a leader for four years and she really helps calm things down. She’s a steady presence back on that blue when things get chaotic,” Roach said.
Senior captain Audrey Buckley minded the net in the third period and stopped six shots. Kelleher scored her second of the night to make it 8-2 but the Tanners controlled the period and got the final goal when senior Lauryn Millar deflected a Sweeney blast home.
“We’ve been working a lot on quick shots,” Roach said of her team’s offensive explosion. “Early in the season we had those first few moves down and we weren’t finishing. Now we’re getting all the way to the net.”
Peabody 9, Whitman Hanson 2
Division 1 first round at McVann-O’Keefe Rink, Peabody
Whitman Hanson 1 0 1 2
Peabody 5 3 1 9
Scoring summary
First period: P, Catie Kampersal (Jenna DiNapoli), 1:14; WH, Shea Kelleher (Hayden Mathias), 4:25; P, Sarah Powers (Ava Buckley), 6:34; P, Shirley Whitmore (Chloe Gromko), 11:25; P, Powers (Kampersal), 11:57; P, Penny Spack (Vanessa Stenimeyer), 13:20.
Second period: P, Hannah Gromko (DiNapoli, Spack), ppg, 3:34; P, Whitmore (Steinmeyer, Catherine Sweeney), 5:01; P, H. Gromko (DiNapoli, Powers), ppg, 11:08.
Third period: WH, Kelleher (Mathias), 2:01; P, Lauryn Millar (Sweeney, Kampersal), 14:54.
Saves: WH, Sadie Watchorn 21; P, Alyse Mutti 15, Audrey Buckley 6.
Records: WH, 11-10-0; P, 16-4-1.