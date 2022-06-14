With every step up the ladder in the MIAA's statewide softball tournament, the stakes grow ever larger and the task of winning and moving on becomes that much harder.
On paper there isn't a lot separating No. 4 seed Wachusett Regional and No. 9 Peabody, who will meet in the Division 1 state semifinals Tuesday (7 p.m.) at Martin Field in Lowell, with a trip to the state final at UMass Amherst Friday or Saturday awaiting the winner. (No. 3 Taunton and No. 7 Methuen play in the other semifinal).
A year removed from being upset in the Division 1 North title game by Billerica, the Tanners (21-2), have almost all of those same players back for another shot at the championship.
The Mountaineers (22-2) have a strong pitcher in Riley Quirk, who is also a threat at the plate. Peabody counters with Northeastern Conference Player of the Year Abby Bettencourt, a sophomore hurler who can hurt a team with her pitching, defense, or hitting.
"I think Abby is faster, and a couple of miles an hour makes a huge difference," said Peabody head coach Tawny Palmieri. "I haven't seen (Wachusett), but I have talked to a couple of friends I played with at Merrimack who filled me in on some things about the team. We'll have a pretty good idea what we'll face before the game begins.
"I know one thing: when you get this far, it's going to be good softball."
Wachusett has outscored its opponents 203 to 29. Its only two setbacks came against Turner Falls (2-1) last month and St. Paul from Worcester (2-0) on May 31. They've been on fire since the state playoffs began with wins over Hopkinton (12-0), Doherty (9-1) and Lowell (12-0).
The Tanners have been pretty impressive in their own right, starting off with a 3-0 win over New Bedford, followed by a road victory at Reading, 7-4, and followed that with a home destruction of Newton North, 11-1.
This was the second year in a row Peabody went unbeaten in the NEC, losing only two close non-leaguers to Amesbury.
In the win over Reading Abby Bettencourt (who is batting over .600 in the postseason) hit a pair of homers while captain Emma Bloom had one. For the Tanners, Isabel Bettencourt, Penny Spack, Kiley Doolin and Spack are all hitting over .400. In addition, Avery Grieco delivered a three run shot to break the game open against Newton North.
The top of the lineup has been knocking the cover off the ball starting with Abby Bettencourt followed by Bloom, Isabel Bettencourt and Spack. Grieco, Doolin, Logan Lomasney, and Gina Terrazzano make Peabody a tough team to face because the lower part of the order is very dangerous.
"It's hard to compare when you're facing a team that's so far away because none of our opponents know anything about them," Palmieri said of Wachusett. "The bottom line is we have to play our game. It's important to stay with the game plan.
"Of course, we'd love to get out to a quick lead," she added. "Martin Park is huge: 230 feet to the fence in center and 215 on the ends. It's a lot bigger than what we're used to at Kiley (Field), but we'll adapt."
Palmieri said she was unable to get any college pitchers in to work with the team this week, but wanted to give the girls a little rest after the grueling grind they've been on.
"We got a day off after the last game, which was something they all needed," she said. "We were right back at it (Sunday) and will go over everything before getting ready for the game.
"Win or lose I know we can hang with anybody and give them a good fight."