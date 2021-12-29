PEABODY — Not much was settled between girls hockey rivals Peabody and Winthrop on Wednesday at McVann-O’Keefe Rink.
The squads were even for 50 minutes, including five scoreless in overtime, which was a bit ironic since very few of those minutes were played at even strength.
A total of 15 penalties were whistled with 13 power plays handed out. That resulted in three of the game’s four scores coming on the advantage in a competitive 2-2 tie that keeps the Tanners and Vikings tied atop the Northeastern Hockey League standings.
“I’m glad to get a point on a night where it seemed like we were really fighting the puck,” Peabody coach Michelle Roach said, her team now 3-1-1. “Winthrop’s a really good club and they’re going to make you earn everything out there. These are the types of games where you find out what type of team you are.”
The unbeaten Vikings (2-0-1) took the lead, on the power play, when captain Mia Martucci rifled a laser to the top of the net with 12:43 left in the third period. The Tanners then failed to take advantage of back-to-back power plays, including a brief 5-on-3, but shortly thereafter Winthrop took yet another minor.
This time, freshman Sarah Powers scooted up the board past the defense, cut to the net and scored with 8:34 left to knot things up at 2-2. It was the second time Peabody battled back after trailing; Winthrop’s Julia Holmes scored early at 1:11 of the first and Peabody’s Jenna DiNapoli knotted up up assisted by Powers and Hannah Gromko.
“I liked the way we responded,” Roach said. “We didn’t play poorly but we didn’t play up to our potential either. To get down twice against a tough opponent and not hang your head is a good sign.”
Special teams continued to rule the day with both teams unable to capitalize and break the stalemate. Peabody had a power play midway through the third that Winthrop killed off with some strong saves by captain Summer Tallent (a pad stop on Powers was particularly eye opening), and the Vikings finally got a power play of their own with 2:30 to play.
Peabody’s goalie Audrey Buckley, a senior captain, stood tall to make sure it went to overtime. Fellow captain Catherine Sweeney and freshman Leah Buckley were also strong defensively on the pivotal late kill.
Yet another penalty was whistled in overtime, with the sides skating 5-on-4 for the duration of Peabody’s power play rather than the 4-on-3 typically applied in those situations; the referees told the coaches that was their understanding of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s OT rules. No matter, as the Vikings allowed only one shot on the power play and had a 3-1 shot edge in the extra session.
“It was hard to get into any kind of rhythm with the all the penalties. We didn’t great job moving the puck on most of the power plays and that’s something we’ll work on,” said Roach, whose team was 2-for-8 on the advantage as opposed to Winthrop’s 1-for-5. “There was a lot of competitive contact out there.”
Winthrop took it to the Tanners early on, outshooting them 10-2 in the first eight minutes of the opening period. Audrey Buckley was up to the challenge, making 31 stops in the game. It was more shots than she faced in her first two starts combined, and she held the post and controlled rebounds exceptionally well.
“Buck was fantastic,” Roach said. “We were very slow in that first period and she held us in it. She gave us a chance with some really big stops.”
Peabody 2, Winthrop 2
at McVann O’Keefe Rink, Peabody
Winthrop 1 0 1 0 2
Peabody 1 0 1 0 2
Scoring summary
First period: W, Julia Holmes (un), 1:11; P, Jenna DiNapoli (Sarah Powers, Hannah Gromko), ppg, 12:58.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: W, Mia Martucci (un), ppg, 2:17; P, Powers (un), ppg, 6:26.
Overtime: No scoring.
Saves: W, Summer Tallent 18; P, Audrey Buckley 31.
Records: W, 2-0-1; P, 3-1-1.