A few track stars from the Northeastern Conference might be able to back off the stair training this week — they got plenty of practice climbing up the medal stand at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Peabody High standouts Logan Tracia and Savanna Vargas as well as Beverly's Claire Brean all took three gold medals home from Saturday's indoor league championship meet. Another handful of competitors — Sarah DiVasta and Justin Franco of the Tanners, and Leo Sherriff and Meredith Pasquarosa of the Panthers — netted two golds on a festive and competitive afternoon.
Top-end talent plus depth added up to domination for Peabody's boys and girls.
The boys, who finished third in the dual meet standings, piled up 138 points (58 more than second place Marblehead) with five individual champions, gold medals in all three relays, and top three showings in eight of 10 events. In three different events, the Tanners had multiple top-three finishers.
Sophomore Alex Jackson smashed the school and NEC meet record in the shot put by throwing 54-feet-2 1/4 inches. Adam Farhat placed second (46-6), and it wasn't the only event in which Peabody had the top two slots. In the 55-meter dash, Justin Franco took gold in 6.64 seconds, with Eli Batista second (6.73) and Colin Ridley third (6.81) for a Peabody sweep.
Tracia, the senior distance ace, doubled up to win the 1000 (2:35.24) as well as the mile (4:41.04). He also ran a leg of the wining 4x400 relay team alongside Brian Stevens (3rd, 600), Shaun Conrad (second in the 300) and Bruno Correia.
Other point-getters for the Tanners included Kobe Avery (2nd, long jump), Patrick Senfuma (3rd, hurdles), Josh Trelegan (third, mile), and Hannington Senfuma (4th, high jump). The 4x200 relay of Franco, Batista, Ridley and Stevens broke the school record (1:33:04), and the winning 4x800 was Trelegan, Declan Smith, Ryan Faletra and Sebastian Pizarro.
The Tanner girls shared the NEC's dual meet title this winter with Beverly and Marblehead. They earned 135 points in the championship meet to finish ahead of the Magicians (77) and Panthers (74).
Vargas left her mark by winning the dash (7.29, a new meet record) and the long jump (16-10 1/4, an indoor school record) while running a leg of the winning 4x200 relay. DiVasta pulled off an impressive double in winning both the 1000 (3:09.62) and the mile (5:31.75).
Aaliyah Callahan also broke her own school record and set a new meet record with a shot put toss of 40 feet 11 inches. League champion Brianna Ewansiha tied the school record in the high jump by clearing 5-foot-4.
Also turning in impressive performances for Peabody's girls were Lindsey Wilson (2nd in high jump, 3rd in hurdles), Yosmery Batista (2nd, 300), Madi Barrett (6th, 600), Kyra Buckley (3rd, mile), Ava Champigny (4th, 2-mile), Jess Richards (3rd, shot put) and Stella D'Ambrosio (3rd, long jump).
Beverly's Brean won the league title in the 600 (1:40.31) and also ran a leg of two gold medal relays in the 4x800 and the 4x400. Teammate Meredith Pasquarosa took the hurdles (8.63) along with a gold in the 4x400 relay and was also second in the dash in a busy afternoon.
Also performing well for the Panthers were Mya Perron (2nd, shot put), Grace Williams (3rd, 600) and Allison Prasse (4th, 1000).
Sherriff, the top point scorer for Beverly's boys dual meet champs, was one of only two boys to win two individual NEC titles. He was first in both the hurdles (8.19 seconds) and the high jump (5-10).
The Orange-and-Black also got strong performances from Misha Krygin (2nd, 1000), Dan Conant (4th, 300), Ryan Dunleavy (4th, 600), Charles Bossler (4th, mile), Riley McGoldrick (5th, 2-mile) and Colin Burns (5th, shot put). Beverly's 4x400 relay was second with the 4x200 and 4x400 both third.
For Marblehead's boys, Isaac Gross won the title in the 2-mile (9:51.51), and Harrison Curtis took gold in the 300 (37.30). Other top placers for the Magicians were Thomas Carlson (4th, dash), Alex Hersey (2nd, hurdles and 3rd, long jump), Sebastian Pantzer (3rd, 300) and Ryan Thompson (2nd, 600).
The Magician girls had an NEC champion in Cate Trautman, who won the 300 (42.64) and was also third in the dash. Devin Whalen was second in the hurdles while Keira Sweetnam was third in the high jump and Claire Davis was second in the long jump.
Danvers' Emma Eagan took the NEC title in the 2-mile with a time of 11:39. The Falcons' Courtney Hinchion was runner-up in the mile while Cali Abbatessa was fourth in the shot put, Liv St. Pierre was third in the 1000 and Ava Newton was fifth in the 600.
Leading the Falcon boys were Charlie Garlin (third, 1000) while Sean Moore, Will Conklin and J.J. Rooney went 2-3-4 in the 2-mile.
For Masconomet, Nathan Molina won the league championship in the long jump (20-feet-11-inches) and also picked up second in the high jump. Other strong Chieftain boys were Jonathan MacQuarrie (5th, 600), Noah Demers (6th, 1000) and Spencer Schapp (4th, shot put).
Leading the Chieftain girls were Sarah Bernier (2nd, 2-mile), Ellie Green (2nd, 1000) plus Katherine Faddis (4th, high jump), Jenna Lindsey (4th 600) and Piper Testa (3rd, 300).
Swampscott's top performers were Samantha Andrews (5th, hurdles), Hunter Hersey (6th, mile), Theia Giantis (3rd, 2-mile) and Caleb Leopoldo (3rd shot put).
For complete results, visit https://live.harrierrace.com/meets/20135