Peabody girls cap three-peat with 10th straight win

NEWBURYPORT — In a makeshift dressing area just outside the bench at Newburyport's Graf Rink, each of the Peabody High girls hockey team's seniors shared a little bit about what made the unconventional 2021 winter season so special.
"I love this team," said one; "Tanners forever," said another.
"I wouldn't be the player I am today if I never played for this team. I'm so thankful I got to be a part of this," said defenseman Chloe Shapleigh.
It was an emotional good bye but also a celebratory one after Peabody ended its season with a 5-3 win over Newburyport Saturday afternoon. The Tanners finished the year 12-1 with a three-peat at Northeastern Hockey League champions and riding a program-best 10-game win streak.
"We're hitting our stride. I wish we could keep playing," said Tanners head coach Michelle Roach, who got big contributions from all five seniors in this victory.
Captain Jen Flynn had a hat trick and four points to carry the offense in her last game in Blue and White. She scored on a breakaway in the first, broke a 1-1 tie in the second, and banged in a power play rebound in the third for her third career hat trick; Flynn graduates as the Tanner girls' second all-time leading scorer with 91 points.
Shapleigh, the team's ace puck-moving defenseman and power play quarterback, had two assists. Leading goal scorer and rugged winger Paige Thibedeau (12 goals in 13 games) restored order by scoring when Peabody's lead shrank from 4-1 to 4-3 late in the third. Senior defenseman Reilly Ganter was a huge part of the team, guiding a unit that allowed only 20 goals all season. Fellow senior Elise Staunton also had a solid outing on defense Saturday.
"The five seniors were all fantastic. I'm so proud of them," said Roach. "They've grown up with me over the past four years, and it's been amazing to see them grow as players and as people."
Freshman Catie Kampersal had a goal and two assists and scored to give Peabody a 4-1 lead in the third. The Clippers (7-4-2) were undeterred, getting life on Izzy Kirby's knuckling goal with 6:13 to play. Newburyport then pulled goalie Allie Bell (17 saves) for a 6-on-4 power play chance and converted when Brooke Rogers (goal, assist), blasted one off Kayla Gibbs in front to make it a one-goal game.
Thibedeau put it away assisted by sophomore Jenna DiNapoli with 1:59 left, however, and Peabody goalie Audrey Buckley finished with 12 saves.
"We had to get back to basics at one point. Each time Newburyport pushed us we were able to settle things down," said Roach. "Newburyport's going to be tough team for years to come ... you'd never know that was a first-year program. They came into the league flying, and that's great because we want to test ourselves against the best teams. Right now I think we have a lot of the best teams in our league."
The five seniors lingered at center ice for a while after the final whistle, hugging and taking a few photos. The co-op team that included Lynnfield and North Reading won its first three league titles ever with those five on the ice, and captured 55 total games in their four-year careers.
"It's a very tight knit team. There's three schools and I don't think you could pick out who's from which school based on how close every one is," Roach said. "That's the credit to those five seniors, they way they set the tone for us and the way they led this team."
Peabody 5, Newburyport 3
at Graf Rink, Newburyport
Peabody 1 1 3 -- 5
Newburyport 1 0 2 -- 3
First period: P, Jen Flynn (Catie Kampersal), 10:11; N, Brooke Rogers (un), 12:42.
Second period: P, Flynn (Chloe Shapleigh), 13:35.
Third period: P, Flynn (Kampersal, Shapleigh), ppg, 1:11; P, Kampersal (Flynn), 6:35; N, Izzy Kirby (Emma Gabriel, Kayla Gibbs), 8:41; N, Gibbs (Rogers, Abby Stauss), 6x4 ppg, 11:47; P, Paige Thibedeau (Jenna DiNapoli), eng, 13:01.
Saves: N, Allie Bell 17; P, Audrey Buckley 12.
Records: N, 7-4-2; P, 12-1-0.