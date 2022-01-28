PEABODY — Peabody has won seven consecutive Senior Night games under head coach Stan McKeen, and that's a streak they don't want to see end.
Before Friday's game, senior captains Gina Terrazzano and Emma Bloom as well as Janelle Baetzel were celebrated, and the gym was decorated with blue and white balloons. Once the game started the Tanners jumped out to a lead and displayed their typical run and gun offense, but they cooled down in the second half and had trouble putting a pesky Saugus team away.
After scoring only four points in a dreadful third quarter, they came alive down the stretch to win, 40-28. Peabody is now 11-1 and undefeated in the NEC.
"This was the worst shooting night we've had all season," said McKeen. "We didn't just go cold in the second half; the best way is to say ice. We had plenty of open looks, but couldn't finish. It wasn't pretty, but we were just good enough to win. We didn't want to spoil Senior Night by losing."
The home team went up, 14-10 in the first quarter and 23-12 at the half led by sophomore Logan Lomasney, who had nine of her game high 14 points in the first 16 minutes. She was also dominant on the boards, pulling down 16 rebounds for a double-double. Peabody had a distinct height advantage, and when the shooting went cold they still were able to create three or four chances on the offensive boards. Lauryn Mendonca and Bloom (six points) each had nine rebounds.
"I knew coming in that Saugus was going to be tough," said McKeen. "That's a good team, and we were in trouble because our outside shooting was horrendous."
The Sachems ran off six unanswered points to open the third quarter and cut the deficit to six points before Lomasney put back a rebound and later gave Isabel Bettencourt (five points) a perfect pass for a layup. Sachem eighth grade point guard Peyton DiBiasio drove to the hoop for a buzzer beater as the third quarter ended, and senior captain Fallon Millerick hit a layup to open the fourth and cut the Tanners' lead to four points, 27-23.
Both DiBiasio and Millerick had eight points apiece as the Sachems high scorers.
"Their eighth grader is very good," said McKeen. "She did throw the ball away a couple of times, but overall she did a really good job bringing it up the court and hit some big shots. She had a lot of poise."
Lomasney picked up her fourth foul midway through the final frame, but stayed in the game. Peabody took control by using a trap defense and quickly upped the lead to 10 points after causing turnovers that Abby Bettencourt and Mendonca converted with layups. Peabody went on a 9-0 run to put the game out of reach.
"That trap defense was the difference in the fourth quarter," said McKeen. "Saugus kept chipping away at the lead and we weren't hitting the shots, but when we were able to trap them in our end it resulted in a couple of quick layups that opened things up."
"If you shoot as poorly as we did and still survive it's a good night," he added.
Peabody 40, Saugus 28
at Veterans Memorial Field House, Peabody
Saugus: Millerick 4-0-8, Aldred 1-0-2, Escobar 2-1-5, Shea 0-0-0, Castle 1-0-2, Bemberg 0-0-0, Moore 1-0-3, DiBiasio 3-0-8, Powers 0-0-0, Silva 0-0-0, Isrealson 0-0-0. Totals: 12-1-28.
Peabody: Baetzel 0-0-0, Terrazzano 1-0-2, Mendonca 2-0-4, Lomasney 6-2-14, T. Bettencourt 2-0-4, Bloom 3-0-6, A. Bettencourt 2-0-4, I. Bettencourt 2-1-5. Totals: 18-2-40.
Halftime: Peabody 23-12
3-Pointers: Saugus - DiBiasio (2), Moore. Peabody - Terrazzano, I. Bettencourt
Records: Saugus - 5-3, Peabody - 11-1