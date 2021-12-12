BEVERLY — If there's one thing the Peabody girls hockey team has this season, it's depth.
Oh, and lots of talent. Can't forget about that, either.
Both were on full display Saturday night at Endicott College's Bourque Arena, with seven different players scoring in the Tanners' 8-3 triumph over league rival Beverly.
Freshman speedster Sarah Powers had a pair of goals and an assist while linemate Catie Kampersal had one of each to power the Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading squad to its second victory in last many nights.
"We have a lot of players who compliment each other well, which definitely helps," said Peabody head coach Michelle Roach, whose team has 22 game players and 31 in the program.
Peabody, which began its season on Friday night with a 7-1 decision over Gloucester, limited the host Panthers to just 15 shots on freshman goaltender Alyse Mutti, who earned the win in her first varsity start.
"We didn't know much about Beverly coming in other than that they had some really good returning players," said Roach. "So we were a little nervous coming in. But we were able to do the little things that allowed us to get to where we wanted to be."
Beverly, which had also won handily in its season opener (8-2 over Shawsheen), fell behind by two goals less than three minutes in and found themselves down by four after one period Saturday.
"We wanted to dump the puck in deep and try to cause a lot of havoc in front of the net," said first-year Beverly head coach Matt Lampert. "But they got that quick lead and we had to play from behind the rest of the night."
Through six periods of hockey this season, Peabody has scored four goals in both first periods and three apiece in the two second stanzas they've played.
Kampersal got the scoring started for Peabody 74 seconds in, finishing off an odd-man rush from Powers and sniping a shot past Panthers sophomore goalie Megan McGinnity (17 saves).
Ninth grade defenseman Daniella White doubled that lead a minute-and-a-half later after taking a feed from blueline partner Hannah Gromko and putting it into the net from the top of the left wing circle. The visitors got two more before the first intermission, as another defender, junior Penny Spack, ripped home a shot from the top of the slot, and 96 seconds later Powers cashed in on a pass in tight from freshman Alex Pepper.
"Powers is a fantastic player," acknowledged Roach. "She really can fly out there."
A Jenna DiNapoli strike 46 seconds into the second period made it 5-0 before Beverly captain Jamie DuPont put her squad on the scoreboard, finishing off a Shea Nemeskal pass.
But the Tanners weren't finished. Freshman rearguard Chloe Gromko put home an unassisted tally on the power play at the 6-minute mark, and Powers notched her second of game after collecting a Leah Buckley dump-in from the right post and going forehand-backhand for her team's seventh goal.
Junior Ella Chase concluded the scoring for the winners with five minutes to go, cashing in off a pass from 11th grader Avery Bird.
"It really was a full team effort," said Roach, whose team had a dozen players record at last one point.
Fighting to the end, Beverly notched two goals in the final minute of play. DuPont scored her second of the night with Nemeskal, an assistant captain, again earning the helper. Another captain, Kayleigh Crowell, lit the lamp with 26.5 seconds remaining as freshman Bradie Arnold garnered the assist.
"We made some mistakes, but we played hard and kept skating, which I was happy with," said Lampert, who noted the strong play of left wing Halle Greenleaf, defenseman Sadie Papamechail, Arnold and DuPont.
"We told them at the end of the second 'Let's go out and win the third period, so we have something to build off of', and we were able to accomplish that. So we just move on from here and get ready for the next one. There's no head hanging."
Peabody 8, Beverly 3
at Bourque Arena, Beverly
Peabody;4;3;1;8
Beverly;0;1;2;3
First period: P, Catie Kampersal (Sarah Powers), 1:14; P, Daniella White (Hannah Gromko), 2:43; P, Penny Spack (un), 12:15; P, Powers (Alexa Pepper, Kampersal), 13:51.
Second period: P, Jenna DiNapoli (Shirley Whitmore), :46; B, Jamie DuPont (Shea Nemeskal), 2:06; P, Chloe Gromko (un), ppg, 5:59; P, Powers (Leah Buckley), 13:18.
Third period: P, Ella Chase (Avery Bird), 10:01; B, DuPont (Nemeskal), 14:01; B, Kayleigh Crowell (Bradie Arnold), 14:34.
Saves: P, Alyse Mutti 11; B, Megan McGinnity 17.
Records: P, 2-0-0; B, 1-1-0.