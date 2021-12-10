PEABODY — It took less than two minutes for the Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading girls to get on the board, and they never looked back in a 7-1 victory over Gloucester at McVann-O'Keeefe Rink.
It was a total team effort with crisp passing and strong back checking. The Tanners totally dominated the first two periods, scoring three times in the opening frame and four more in the second.
Jenna DiNapoli, the leading returning scorer, had two goals and an assist, but she wasn't the only weapon as a dozen girls figured in the scoring. Freshman Sarah Powers notched her first varsity goal and added three helpers while sophomore Catie Kampersal had a goal and an assist.
"We got off to a really fast start," said Tanner coach Michelle Roach, who has led the team to three consecutive NEC titles. "We've been working really hard for the past two weeks, and one of the things we've stressed is being ready to go from the moment the puck drops. I saw a lot of positives, and I'm very pleased with the effort."
It took just under two minutes to stretch the lead to 2-0 on freshman Shirley Whitmore's goal. The home team used its speed and strong skating to create lots scoring chances, and before the first period ended it was 3-0 on Lily Piscatelli's goal. It came right after Gloucester goalie Kaydin Cusomano made a big save on Hannah Gromko, but couldn't contain the rebound before Piscatelli buried it.
"We've got a lot of eighth graders and other young players," said Gloucester coach Cait Bernick. "It took us two periods to figure things out against a really strong team, but we got there. We really owned the third period, and that's what I want to carry over from this one."
It was all Tanners in the middle frame with DiNapoli scoring twice. Her first came in the opening minute when she skated up the right wing, and broke in alone before firing a puck just under the crossbar for the prettiest goal of the night. Whitmore and defenseman Penny Spack picked up assists. Kampersal and freshman Daniella White set up Powers at 4:55, and then DiNapoli struck again on the power play.
It took the Tanners 50 seconds to find the back of the net again. This time it was senior Maddie Monkiewicz getting her first career goalie after taking a pass from freshman Ava Buckley.
"It was great to see Maddie get her first one," said Roach. "She worked hard for it. We have some very talented freshmen (12) this year, and they looked good. We've been focusing on the little things we need to do to get better.
"We know we'll make mistakes, but it's how we recover. We also are working on how we use time and space to move up the ice. The back checking was good, and that's just as important as fore checking. The game starts at our net and works its way up. We have to protect our house first."
The Tanners did everything well to take control of the game, and Roach was able to use a lot of different combinations. Senior goalie Audrey Buckley wasn't at all busy until the final 15 minutes when she had to make some big saves (13). The Fishermen spoiled her shutout bid on a power play goal by Keagan Jewell.
The Tanners, who have an 11 game win streak dating back to last season, are in action Saturday against Beverly at Endicott's Bourque Rink at 7:40 p.m.
"Beverly will give us a tough test, and I'm interested to see how we match up," said Roach.
Peabody 7, Gloucester 1
Peabody (1-0): 3;4;0;7
Gloucester (0-1): 0;0;1;1
First period: P - Catie Kampersal (Sarah Powers), 1:49, P - Shirley Whitmore (Lauryn Millar, Jenna DiNapoli), 3:37, P - Lily Piscatelli (Hannah Gromko, Ava Buckley), 10:32
Second period: P - DiNapoli (Ella Chase, Penny Spack), 0:32, P - Powers (Kampersal, Daniella White), 4:58; P - DiNapoli (Powers), 7:28, P - Maddie Monkiewicz (Powers, Ava Buckley, 7:55
Third period: G - Keagan Jewell (Mya Jewell, Jenna Connelly), 4:29
Saves: G - Kaydin Cusomano 16, P - Audrey Buckley 13