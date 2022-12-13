PEABODY — If opening night was any indication, this is going to be a wildly exciting season for girls basketball on the North Shore.
Host Peabody High beat a scrappy Masco team, 60-57, Tuesday night, a game between two of the top programs in the Northeastern Conference. It featured 17 made 3-pointers — 10 by the Chieftains, seven by Peabody — in a contest that came down to the wire.
When it was over, the refs told both coaches it was a best girls game they had officiated in a long while.
The Tanners held onto a one-point lead heading into the final eight minutes, but it was a wild finish — with six shots being drained from downtown.
Peabody had a 55-50 lead after junior Abby Bettencourt’s layup, but Natalie Nolan answered for Masconomet at the other end to cut the deficit to three points. Abby Bettencourt had been quiet in the first half, but heated up and made several clutch baskets in crunch time — including a bomb with three minutes remaining to give her team a six-point cushion.
Taylor Bovardi, who had 13 points for Masco, hit a shot to pull the Chieftains without four (58-54), but sophomore Ally Bettencourt put in two from the foul line before Masco’s Riley Bovardi (9 points, 8 rebounds) canned a three-pointer in the last seconds.
“Masco has some great outside shooters, and it’s amazing there were so many 3’s by both teams tonight,” said Peabody head coach Stan McKeen. “Our defense wasn’t great and we didn’t switch quickly enough at times, but it’s a good win.”
The Tanners had three players in double figures. Logan Lomasney had 18 points, Taylor Bettencourt 16, and Abby Bettencourt 14. For the Chieftains Kayleigh Monagle led the attack with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
Lomasney used her height to clean the boards at both ends with a dozen, while senior captain Lauryn Mendonca had 14 rebounds and five assists.
“I felt good going in and we’ve been practicing hard, so it was good to start off the season with a win,” said Lomasney.
The Tanners led 15-5 early on lights-out shooting by captain Taylor Bettencourt and had a 21-14 lead after one quarter. Monagle, Taylor Bovardi, and Mia Theberge (8 points) closed the gap for Masconomet, and at the half it was 34-29 Peabody. Things got interesting in the third quarter when Monagle opened up with a shot from downtown to bring her team within two points.
The visitors tied it at 38-all after Monagle drained another three, then took a brief 42-41 lead, but a layup by Abby Bettencourt in the closing seconds gave Peabody the lead for good.
“The whole team did an extremely good job against a very tough team,” said first-year Masco coach Todd Sundstrom. “What I like most is the fact we played team basketball. Monagle and Taylor Bovardi took control and drove hard at both ends of the court.
“We came close, but couldn’t get over the hump. I’m very proud of this group and the effort all game.”
Riley Bovardi and Natalie Nolan each had eight rebounds for the Chieftains, and Kylie Dumont was a sparkplug racing up the court (4 points, 4 assists).
Peabody 60, Masconomet 57
MASCONOMET: Theberge 4-0-8, R. Bovardi 3-0-9, Dumont 2-0-4, T. Bovardi 4-2-13, Monagle 5-3-17, Lalikos 1-0-2, Nolan 2-0-4, Allen 0-0-0, Cote 0-0-0 Totals: 21-5-57
PEABODY: Mendonca 1-0-2, Lomasney 9-0-18, T. Bettencourt 6-0-16, Abby Bettencourt 6-1-14, Coburn 0-0-0, Steed 0-0-0, Ally Bettencourt 2-2-8, I. Bettencourt 1-0-2, L. Bettencourt 0-0-0 Totals: 25-3-60
Halftime: P, 34-29
3-Pointers: M — Monagle (4), R. Bovardi (3), T. Bovardi (3). Peabody — T. Bettencourt (4), Ally Bettencourt (2), Abby Bettencourt
Records: Masco 0-1, Pea body 1-0
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN