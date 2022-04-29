DANVERS — Leading up to Friday afternoon's NEC clash at Danvers, the Peabody girls lacrosse team hadn't hit the turf for a competitive game in over a week.
But the Tanners didn't miss a beat, showing absolutely no signs of rust in a 16-6 drubbing of their rivals.
Peabody scored seven straight goals in under a 10-minute span in the opening half to seize a 9-2 advantage at the break before cruising to the finish line. The visitors consistently won the draws, got out in transition and possessed the ball with regularity on the Morse Field turf at Dr. Deering Stadium.
"I think possession and transition were the big things were focusing on today and I think we did that really well," said Peabody head coach Michelle Roach, her team now 5-2. "We capitalized on their turnovers which I think helped us jump ahead. We've been off for about a week now so it was really good to see us come out and be ready to play."
While Peabody eventually blew things open towards the end of the first half, Danvers (now 7-2) came out strong and competitive. The Falcons traded goals with the visitors for the first four scores of the game, getting a textbook marker from Katherine Purcell with 14:42 on the clock to knot the score at two.
And then, the Tanners made their move.
Led by some terrific work on the draw from both Siobhan Smith (2 goals) and Katie Amico, as well as quick hands on the circle from Ally Bettencourt (goal, 2 assists), Peabody pushed the pace and set up their offense on the attack. They shared the ball well, limited mistakes and waited patiently for the best available shot before firing it home.
The Tanners took a three-goal lead (5-2) with six minutes remaining in the first half on a well placed free position strike from Brooke Lomasney before pumping home four more unanswered goals heading into intermission. Lomasney finished with a game-high five goals to go with three assists in an all-around great performance.
"We like to speed things up and force them a little bit, but we also talked a lot about making sure we're making good decisions; good shot selection good pass selection," said Roach. "Those good decisions are going to lead for good opportunities for us and we were able to capitalize."
Peabody would open the second half with another goal to increase the lead, that one coming from freshman Madi Barrett.
Led by some excellent goaltending from Megan McGinnity — who faced a ton of shots throughout the contest — as well as consecutive goals from Jordan Turcotte and Katherine Purcell, the Falcons tried to slice into the deficit and make it a game heading down the stretch. They got it to 10-4 before Lomasney and Smith responded with goals of their own to effectively put the game out of reach.
Lauren Woods (4 goals, 1 assist) was also excellent in the victory, while McKayla Fisher (2 goals) and McKenna Forni (assist) also factored into the scoring. Barrett finished with three assists and defensively, goalie Caitlin Snow (7 saves) and Kayla Landry in front of her were standouts.
"Just all around a great team effort," said Roach. "I'm so proud of the way they played today."