PEABODY — High energy, up-tempo, physical ... that about sums up the first half of Monday evening's girls lacrosse tilt between Peabody and Swampscott.
It was a close game at the break, with the host Tanners clinging to a two-goal advantage. But things got a little out of hand for Swampscott in the second half, and Peabody was able to capitalize. The Big Blue were whistled for three straight yellow cards early in the frame and had seven total cards throughout. That forced them to play a girl down, sometimes two, on multiple occasions, allowing Peabody to pounce.
It ultimately went from a back-and-forth affair to a convincing 14-7 win for the Tanners.
"We were with them and we just got into some card trouble and the wheels started to fall off," said Swampscott head coach Al Eaton, his team now 7-3. "I felt like we came with good energy today but we just made a lot of mental errors."
Eaton didn't feel like any of the calls were unwarranted or egregious; it was simply a product of his players playing a bit too aggressive with their sticks at times.
"I would've made the same call in many of those cases," added Eaton. "I'm not a big proponent of checking; I believe in body position. So we dug our own hole with that today."
Swampscott tied things up early in the second half with consecutive goals from Avery Laundry. The Big Blue were moving the ball well and taking intelligent shots in the settled attack, giving Peabody (now 8-4) all it could handle for the first 30 minutes or so of action.
Peabody's Madi Barrett responded with a goal of her own off a nice feed from Brooke Lomasney to put the Tanners back up by one, and that's when it got really out of control with the yellow cards.
Swampscott was whistled for three straight with about 21 minutes to play. Ten minutes later, one Big Blue player picked up her second card of the game, forcing the visitors to play a man down for the remainder of the contest.
It was already a 10-7 Peabody lead by that point, as Lomasney scored two of her game-high five goals during that span to increase the advantage and help swing the momentum. Yellow cards or not, Peabody executed its game plan well, stayed composed throughout all the whistles, and truly turned in a balanced performance all around.
"One of the big things we talked about (at halftime) was our mental toughness," said Tanners' head coach Michelle Roach. "There's things within our control and things that aren't within our control. We can control our effort, our hard work and how we're responding and our attitude. So I think we really took that and came out really strong in the second half."
Lomasney led the charge with her five goals and an assist, but it was a complete team effort offensively for Peabody. McKenna Forni added a pair of pretty goals, Barrett had a hat trick and both Ally Bettencourt and Siobhan Smith scored twice.
Defensively, goalie Caitlin Snow commanded the game well from her post, making seven saves in the win. Kayla Landry, Angelo Fabbo, Addi Merril and Maia Davis were all stout in front of her, locking in and making sure to push the ball to their middies and attack as soon as possible.
"I thought something that really helped us was we were going different levels with our shots," added Roach. "Our transition was very smooth and our clears looked better which is great. And I thought the D was phenomenal. That helped us push forward so that they could feed the offense."
For Swampscott, which was very much within striking distance prior to the string of penalties, Laundry finished with two goals and two assists, Abby Eichler and Coco Clopton each added two goals and one assist, and Sophia Ciciotti also scored.
Goalie Lilah Caplan was tremendous as well, making a ridiculous 21 saves to help stop the bleeding a bit down the stretch.
"I thought Lilah really stepped up; she stuffed them a bunch of times," said Eaton. "They had a chance to really run up the score and she really prevented them from doing that."